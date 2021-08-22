Ryan Reynolds Trolled Ted Lasso After The Show Made A Joke About Him

Ted Lasso is one of those feel-good comfort shows that is guaranteed to put you in a good mood, but two people weren’t smiling after catching up on Season 2. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were briefly called out in a recent episode for their new ownership of a Welsh football club, and the two actors had the perfect response. The stars love a good joke, so Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds responded to Ted Lasso’s joke about them by going all out and drafting a very official looking legal notice.

The joke in question came in the fifth episode of Ted Lasso Season 2, which aired on Apple TV+ on Friday, Aug. 20. During a meeting about AFC Richmond, the club’s director of communications Leslie Higgins brought up two Hollywood magnates who recently purchased a football club, before pondering, “I can't tell if them buying the club is a joke or not.”

The line is a clear reference to Reynolds and McElhenney taking over the Welsh club Wrexham AFC earlier this year. The two actors took complete ownership of the team in February of 2021, raising some eyebrows among UK football fans who questioned whether the buyout was a joke or not. On May 18, Reynolds and McElhenney announced they were making a docuseries called Welcome to Wrexham about their new ownership of the team that will air on FX.

Apple TV+

Higgins’ confusion about why two movie stars would want to own a Welsh football team feels warranted, but Reynolds didn’t take too kindly to it. The actor fired back at the series by jokingly issuing a cease and desist. “We must insist that you cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding out commitment to the club, the fans, and the entire Wrexham community,” the letter stated.

Reynolds and McElhenney went on to make a very important demand to settle the situation, calling for two large boxes of Ted Lasso’s biscuits to be sent to the Wrexham team.

It may have been a joke, but it seems like the letter may have actually worked. Apple TV’s Twitter account responded to the note by saying “biscuits are on their way.” It sounds like the Wrexham AFC footballers will be getting a sweet treat very soon, courtesy of their very litigious new club owners.