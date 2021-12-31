Rupert Grint loves his new role more than anything, and it isn’t a film or TV project. Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, aka Ron Weasley, is enjoying being a dad, and although it’s still odd to think of little Ron having a kiddo, it’s the sweetest thing. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor talked about his experience being a father, and Rupert Grint’s quotes about his daughter Wednesday will brighten up your day.

Imagine your dad being ~the~ Ron Weasley. Baby Wednesday, who was welcomed into the world on May 7, 2020, by her parents Grint and his longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome, gets to live that dream every day, even if she doesn’t know what her daddy does for work yet. It looks like Grint found the perfect role for himself off-camera because his recent statements about fatherhood prove “dad life” suits him. “It’s great. I’m absolutely loving being a dad. It’s just the best thing,” Grint told Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 30. “It’s amazing how it completely kind of takes over everything. It’s all I really care about, so it’s been great.”

Grint has been busy working, but he’s been able to bring little one-year-old Wednesday to the set with him. He’s currently starring in the Apple+ series Servant, created by M. Night Shyamalan, which deals with a Philadelphia-based couple struggling with their marriage after a family tragedy. One of the prevailing themes of the show is how far a parent will go for their child, and since Wednesday’s birth, Grint told the publication that his perspective about the role has changed.

“[Fatherhood], it’s definitely changed my perspective,” Grint revealed to ET. “Since becoming a dad, kind of midway through, just to really have a better sense of what that [tragedy] can do to a family, that kind of level of loss is unimaginable. And yeah, I mean, it’s quite hard for me to kind of really completely face that directly. I just find it just incredible,” the actor continued, touching on the series’ theme.

He added that the Servant set is a “weird place to be” now that he knows what fatherhood is like. “I remember I brought her to the set this season and she thought she was at Sesame Street, which was very far away from Sesame Street,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Grint has discussed how he feels about being a dad. In January 2021, he told Glamour that he loved it and was adjusting to his new life as a father. “It’s so much fun. I feel like I’ve changed as a person for sure,” Grint told the publication.

Grint also touched on lifestyle changes he’s made since Wednesday’s birth. “It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise. I stopped smoking straight away. I’m sleeping so much better — I used to be a horrific insomniac, now I’m sleeping,” the actor admitted.

It seems like Grint is putting his role as a parent first, and his love for Wednesday is pure magic.