Rupert Grint Returned To IG After A Year Away To Share A Rare Pic Of His Daughter

After nearly a year's hiatus from Instagram, Rupert Grint made a social media comeback on Friday, Jan. 21. The Harry Potter star shared an adorable pic of his daughter Wednesday G. Grint that showed her sitting on his actor chair on the set of his Apple TV+ show Servant. This is a pretty big deal for fans, since Grint rarely ever posts and has only shared one pic of Wednesday before now. Given his time off the platform, the 33-year-old admitted how out of touch he is with the app, writing “Hello! Turns out I suck at Instagram.” Additionally, Rupert Grint’s 2022 IG return not only featured his daughter, but some nods at the Harry Potter reunion and the upcoming season of Servant.

After wishing his followers a Happy New Year, the actor continued his post by thanking everyone who watched HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion. “Thank you all for watching The HP Reunion,” he wrote. “So fun to look back and to share some of those memories with you all.”

Indeed, the special was loads of fun and gave Potterheads an enchanting look at the making of the hit franchise. The original trio of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson) all returned for the special and shared special first-person accounts of their time behind the scenes. Grint in particular shared a joyful moment with Watson as the two told each other they loved one another — as friends, Grint clarified in the special.

Grint has been dating his girlfriend Georgia Groome for over a decade, and the couple welcomed their daughter Wednesday into the world on May 7, 2020.

Since we see his daughter Wednesday sitting in a Servant crew chair in the new post, Grint made sure to give fans a little warning for what may come in Season 3. “On a more sinister note, Servant Season III is creeping up on us,” he wrote. “Get comfy- gonna be a ride!”

Season 3 just dropped on Apple TV+ on Jan. 21. The series is a psychological thriller that follows Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean (Toby Kebbell), a wealthy Philadelphian couple who hires a live-in nanny to take care of their song Jericho. Grint stars as Dorothy’s younger brother Julian. And given the show is produced by The Sixth Sense creator M. Night Shyamalan, it’s known for taking audiences through a slew of twists and turns.

What’s so touching about Grint’s return to IG is that the actor made his Instagram debut with a selfie of himself and Wednesday on Nov. 10, 2020. Grint and his partner Georgia Groome have been together since 2011 and used Grint’s IG debut to introduce their newborn daughter to the world. “Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am,” he wrote. “Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

It seems like Grint has taken his IG profile full circle by keeping his daughter front and center.