Drag Race Is Finally Doing An International All Stars Season

As a wise woman once said, “Drag is all over the world; it’s a phenomenon.” Sure enough, the Drag Race franchise has proven those words with several international spinoffs, and now, queens from all over the world are finally going to come together for the first time ever. This is something many fans have been hoping to happen for a while now, and on Dec. 21, World of Wonder revealed it’s finally happening. So, here’s what superfans need to know about RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus the World, including its premiere date on Wow Presents Plus and intel on the cast of queens repping their countries.

As of the new series’ announcement, Drag Race has given fans six international iterations of the show: Drag Race UK, Canada’s Drag Race, Drag Race Thailand, Drag Race Holland, Drag Race Down Under, and Drag Race Italia. However, because Down Under and Italia premiered so recently in 2021, they likely won’t be represented in UK Versus the World. The rest of the international seasons probably will, though, with Drag Race UK possibly being the most heavily represented, given the show’s title and its filming location in the United Kingdom. It’s expected the United States will also get some representation, too.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World Premiere Date

The new series was announced on Dec. 21 and it will air on Wow Presents Plus. However, the premiere date has yet to be revealed.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World Cast

Of course, the biggest question about UK Versus the World is which fan-fave queens will be competing. So far, all that’s been announced is that nine queens from international franchises will go head to head for the crown. Since the series is filmed in the UK and is obviously billed as a U.K.-heavy season, expect several queens from the first season of Drag Race UK. (Since Seasons 2 and 3 of Drag Race UK aired in 2021, they may be too recent to be featured). The tentpole U.S. Drag Race franchise will also be represented, and it’s very likely that queens from Canada’s Drag Race Season 1, Drag Race Holland Season 1, and the two seasons of Drag Race Thailand will also compete.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World Trailer

Wow Presents Plus hasn’t dropped any footage of the new series just yet, but now that the international All Stars season has finally been announced, look out for a trailer to arrive any day now.