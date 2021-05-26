The All Stars 6 Cast Is Already The Most Chaotic In Drag Race Herstory

It’s an amazing time to be a Drag Race fan. In 2021, Mother Ru has kept us fed with Season 13, Drag Race UK Season 2, Drag Race Down Under, and now she’s giving us a new season of All Stars as well. After months of speculation, Drag Race finally unveiled the 13 queens who will compete for the crown for their second (or, in some cases, third) shot at Rudemption. The All Stars 6 is packed with a ton of surprising choices from both early and recent seasons, and it already looks like this is going to be a very drama-heavy season.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube page revealed the All Stars 6 lineup in a “Meet the Queens” video that streamed on Wednesday, May 26. The video included an extra treat for fans — viewers got to see all the Werk Room entrances from the first episode of All Stars 6, revealing the queens’ entrance outfits, opening lines, and some reactions from seeing one another. The cast list is a bit surprising for a few reasons: several of the queens are returning for the third time, and one recent season of Drag Race is very heavily represented. Get all the tea on the new All Stars below.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 Cast

The All Stars 6 cast stretches all the way back to Season 2, and includes queens from seasons as recent as Season 12. The thing that stands out most about the lineup, though, is that four of the queens are returning for a third time, and there are also four queens from Season 11 in the cast. Here’s what you should know about all the queens:

Sonique (Season 2) — Known for her acrobatic dance moves, Kylie Sonique Love served looks and lip syncs on Season 2. In the reunion, she revealed she’s trans, so fans can expect her to be even more confident returning to Drag Race a decade later.

(Season 2) — Known for her acrobatic dance moves, Kylie Sonique Love served looks and lip syncs on Season 2. In the reunion, she revealed she’s trans, so fans can expect her to be even more confident returning to Drag Race a decade later. Pandora Boxx (Season 2, All Stars 1) — One of Drag Race’s first standout comedy queens, Pandora left her mark on Season 2 by slaying the first ever Snatch Game and winning Miss Congeniality. Unfortunately, the pairs twist on All Stars 1 botched her first return, but now she gets to make her comeback without Mimi Imfurst by her side.

(Season 2, All Stars 1) — One of Drag Race’s first standout comedy queens, Pandora left her mark on Season 2 by slaying the first ever Snatch Game and winning Miss Congeniality. Unfortunately, the pairs twist on All Stars 1 botched her first return, but now she gets to make her comeback without Mimi Imfurst by her side. Yara Sofia (Season 3, All Stars 1) — A severe fashion queen with killer looks, Yara’s next-level fashions and absurdist humor got her close to the crown twice.

(Season 3, All Stars 1) — A severe fashion queen with killer looks, Yara’s next-level fashions and absurdist humor got her close to the crown twice. Jiggly Caliente (Season 4) — Jiggly was a major personality on Season 4, which is saying something considering how many big personalities were on that season. Back then, she brought tons of humor and drama. After the show, she came out as trans, so she’s back for All Stars to represent.

(Season 4) — Jiggly was a major personality on Season 4, which is saying something considering how many big personalities were on that season. Back then, she brought tons of humor and drama. After the show, she came out as trans, so she’s back for All Stars to represent. Serena ChaCha (Season 5) — Serena’s casting might be the biggest surprise to most Drag Race fans, considering her poor performance on Season 5, but those who’ve kept up with her know she’s grown a lot since then. The Panamanian queen has become well-known in the drag scene for making wigs, so fans can expect some next-level hairstyles from her.

(Season 5) — Serena’s casting might be the biggest surprise to most Drag Race fans, considering her poor performance on Season 5, but those who’ve kept up with her know she’s grown a lot since then. The Panamanian queen has become well-known in the drag scene for making wigs, so fans can expect some next-level hairstyles from her. Trinity K. Bonet (Season 6) — Considered one of the most lethal lip sync assassins in Drag Race herstory, TKB sent plenty of girls home in Season 6, and if she gets to lip sync again on All Stars, it’s guaranteed to be an iconic show.

(Season 6) — Considered one of the most lethal lip sync assassins in Drag Race herstory, TKB sent plenty of girls home in Season 6, and if she gets to lip sync again on All Stars, it’s guaranteed to be an iconic show. Ginger Minj (Season 7, All Stars 2) — The self-proclaimed glamour toad nearly snatched the crown in Season 7 thanks for her signature blend of humor and eleganza. Sadly, the competition was too stiff in All Stars 2 for her to get very far, so she’s back for a third go.

(Season 7, All Stars 2) — The self-proclaimed glamour toad nearly snatched the crown in Season 7 thanks for her signature blend of humor and eleganza. Sadly, the competition was too stiff in All Stars 2 for her to get very far, so she’s back for a third go. Eureka O’Hara (Season 9, Season 10) — Not only does Eureka bring epic fights to the show, but she is also a serious contender for the crown. She was excelling in Season 9 before an injury ended her run, and then she made it all the way to the top of Season 10. She’s proven she can turn major looks, kill a lip sync, and most importantly of all, make Ru laugh.

(Season 9, Season 10) — Not only does Eureka bring epic fights to the show, but she is also a serious contender for the crown. She was excelling in Season 9 before an injury ended her run, and then she made it all the way to the top of Season 10. She’s proven she can turn major looks, kill a lip sync, and most importantly of all, make Ru laugh. A'keria Davenport (Season 11) — Known for her incredible curves and glamorous pageant looks, A’keria was so close to snatching the crown on Season 11. In addition to her fashions, A’keria arose as a surprise comedy queen of the season, proving she’s got everything it takes to go all the way this time around.

(Season 11) — Known for her incredible curves and glamorous pageant looks, A’keria was so close to snatching the crown on Season 11. In addition to her fashions, A’keria arose as a surprise comedy queen of the season, proving she’s got everything it takes to go all the way this time around. Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11) — Another Season 11 finalist, Silky was unfortunately more known for her Untucked fights than anything else, but that shouldn’t detract from how much she turned it as a contestant. She won both the Rusical and Snatch Game, and made it all the way to the Top 4.

(Season 11) — Another Season 11 finalist, Silky was unfortunately more known for her Untucked fights than anything else, but that shouldn’t detract from how much she turned it as a contestant. She won both the Rusical and Snatch Game, and made it all the way to the Top 4. Ra’Jah O’Hara (Season 11) — Like Silky, Ra’Jah was unfortunately more known for clashing with her fellow queens than her performance on the show, but she definitely proved she can turn incredible looks and slay a lip sync. Her “Living in America” and “Last Dance” lip syncs are truly iconic.

(Season 11) — Like Silky, Ra’Jah was unfortunately more known for clashing with her fellow queens than her performance on the show, but she definitely proved she can turn incredible looks and slay a lip sync. Her “Living in America” and “Last Dance” lip syncs are truly iconic. Scarlet Envy (Season 11) — Scarlet served fashion and humor in Season 11, but was booted from the competition halfway through by Ra’Jah O’Hara. Interestingly enough, both Ra’Jah and Scarlet are now back on the same season again, which may lead to some drama.

(Season 11) — Scarlet served fashion and humor in Season 11, but was booted from the competition halfway through by Ra’Jah O’Hara. Interestingly enough, both Ra’Jah and Scarlet are now back on the same season again, which may lead to some drama. Jan (Season 12) — The most recent queen to have been on the show, Jan was a fan favorite throughout Season 12 who became a meme for constantly being judged safe in challenges. We already know she can slay any musical challenge, so if singing is involved, the other queens should watch out.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 Release Date

Drag Race is jumping channels once again for All Stars 6. This time, the competition will air on the the new streaming service Paramount+. All Stars 6 will premiere on June 24.