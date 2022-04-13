RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Is Making History With Its Cast

RuPaul’s Drag Race is about to have its first double-crowned queen. After years of fans begging for an all-winners season, Mama Ru is finally delivering with an All Stars 7 cast exclusively made up of queens who won their seasons. It sounds too good to be true, but believe it — because All Stars 7 is going to crown the queen of queens with a legendary cast and a premiere date that’s fast approaching.

An all-winners season is something that’s been widely fantasized about among Drag Race fans for years, ever since Season 1 winner Bebe Zahara Benet proved the concept was more than just a pipe dream when she sashayed onto All Stars 3 and nearly won a second crown. Bebe has been the only winner to return to the franchise, but that’s going to change in a big way when All Stars 7 airs. The long-awaited all-winners season will bring back eight queens who won their respective Drag Race seasons to compete one more time. The stakes are higher than ever, as winning this season will earn one contestant the title “queen of all queens” along with the show’s biggest cash prize to date: $200,000.

Ready for the race to begin? Here’s what fans need to know.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 Premiere Date

Like All Stars 6, the new season of All Stars will stream on Paramount+. And it’ll be here very soon — All Stars 7 premieres on Friday, May 20, with the first two episodes dropping simultaneously.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 Cast

Eight Drag Race winners are returning for the All Stars battle. Here’s who will be turning looks and shutting down challenges on All Stars 7:

Jaida Essence Hall (Season 12 winner). The most recent contestant to return to the race, Jaida handily won Season 12 with her pageant polish and quick-witted humor.

Jinkx Monsoon (Season 5 winner). Drag Race's original underdog story, Jinkx proved she's a force of nature back in Season 5 by betting on humor and heart in the face of some of the show's most formidable contestants.

Monét X Change ( All Stars 4 winner). Soak it up, y'all, because the sponge queen is back. Monét won Miss Congeniality on Season 10, then returned with a vengeance on All Stars 4 to claim her crown.

Trinity the Tuck ( All Stars 4 winner). That's right, both All Stars 4 winners are competing again! That season's double crowning was pretty controversial — could All Stars 7 be the long-awaited tiebreaker between Monét and Trinity?

Raja (Season 3 winner). When we talk about fashion queens, it all goes back to Season 3's runway superstar, Raja. Her expertise has always been in the looks department, so get ready for some fire runways this season.

Shea Couleé (All Stars 5 winner). It's hard to think of another queen who absolutely dominated not one, but two Drag Race seasons. Now, Shea's back for round three.

The Vivienne (Drag Race UK Season 1 winner). You didn't think The Vivienne would let her castmates Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, and Baga Chipz have all the international fun on UK vs the World, did you? Viv is coming to America to snatch up more than just a RuPeter Badge.

Yvie Oddly (Season 11 winner). Yvie quite literally bent over backwards to show off all her jaw-dropping talents on Season 11. Now the lip sync assassin is back to flip her way to another crown.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 Trailer

The All Star 7 queens were announced in a promo video shared to Drag Race’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, April 13.

Start placing your bets on which winner will win again, because All Stars 7 kicks off on May 20 on Paramount+.