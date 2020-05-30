18 Photos Of The Royals Mingling With Celebs That Are Glamorous AF

With the spotlight on them practically all of the time, the royal family are celebrities in their own right. And along with overseeing the well-being of the UK, royal duties also include a fair share of lavish events and star-studded functions. Whether it's a royal wedding, a grand ball, or the annual royal ascot, there's endless opportunity for the royal family and celebrities to cross paths, and they often do. In fact, many celebs have become close friends with members of the royal family. These 18photos of the royals mingling with celebrities show how often their worlds intersect.
One of the most obvious examples of the celebrity and royal worlds colliding was Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. When the actress, who starred in the TV drama Suits, joined the family, many of her famous Hollywood friends were there to celebrate alongside her. On the special day, the royal family rubbed shoulders with the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Patrick J. Adams, and James Corden. Meghan isn't the only royal with famous friends though, and each of these photos reveal there's been countless times celebs have found their way into elite social circles of the royals.