Role Model Isn’t Happy About Harry Styles’ "Sexiest Musician" Win

It’s not always easy to be a sexy singer, especially when another sexy singer steals your spotlight. Role Model knows this all too well after his TikTok campaign to be named People magazine’s “Sexiest Musician” for 2024 ended in a loss. The outlet instead gave the title to Harry Styles (who’d also won this same category in several previous years), prompting Role Model to vent his frustration in a brutally honest Instagram video.

“Harry Styles has won 'Sexiest Musician Alive.' I was the runner-up. I heard about the counts — a lot of you voted for me,” Role Model said in the Oct. 29 video. “But I wanna speak to those who voted for Harry Styles. I hope you're happy. I hope your day is made from this, because guess what? His publicist isn't even going to mention this to him. He won’t know about this.”

“That boy is in Fiji, somewhere. That's how insignificant this is to him,” the singer continued. “His publicist won’t even mention it to him. So I hope you're happy. And to People magazine, I'm treading lightly here. You had an opportunity to really do something for the culture. To create this beautiful ending to an underdog story, and you didn't.”

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Role Model had previously expressed his strong desire to win this title in a pitch to voters on People’s TikTok account.

“We love an underdog story, right? We love the movies where the underdog comes out on top,” Role Model began in the Sept. 24 video. “The three artists that I’m going up against — Mr. Harry Styles, Zach Bryan, and Shaboozey — I love them, but they have everything ... I have nothing. I am nothing. I am the underdog that needs a happy ending. I just think it would be a beautiful moment. Put yourself in my shoes. Let’s vote for me, I beg. I need this more than a Grammy. I need this more than I need food and shelter. I’ve offered to pay People magazine, but they won’t take my money.”