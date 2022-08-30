This Bachelorette Contestant Is Totally Unrecognizable At The "Men Tell All"

The “Men Tell All” special is always an opportunity for Bachelorette contestants to get a chance for a second impression, but sometimes that impression isn’t always a good one. Roby Sobieski was eliminated during the very first rose ceremony of The Bachelorette Season 19, but he showed up for the “Men Tell All” special with a brand new look and attitude. Fans on Twitter had a lot to say about Roby and his memorable “Men Tell All” appearance.

More to come...