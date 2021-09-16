Archie's Life Is Once Again At Risk In The Riverdale Episode 17 Promo

If there’s one Riverdale character who can’t seem to catch a break, it’s Archie Andrews. Whether he’s trying to capture a masked killer or literally fighting for his own life in an underground prison boxing ring, the golden boy never really gets a moment of peace. And unfortunately, judging by the Season 5, Episode 17 Riverdale promo, it looks like Archie’s life is once again in jeopardy.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Riverdale Season 5, Episode 16, “Band of Brothers.” Even though fans haven’t seen everything Archie’s been up to in the years between high school and the Season 5 time-jump, it’s pretty apparent it wasn’t exactly a walk to Pop’s. Viewers knew Archie was still dealing with some trauma from his time serving the Army, but it wasn’t until Episode 16 that fans learned what went down. Basically, Archie and his platoon were sent on a fatal mission by General Taylor. This resulted in almost everyone (except Archie) getting killed.

When Archie learned General Taylor was retiring and receiving full honors, he was rightfully pissed. After a testimony in court, Taylor was dishonorably discharged. While that’s all well and good, the Episode 17 promo makes it look like Archie’s life isn’t going to be smooth sailing anytime soon.

From the looks of the promo, Archie will (once again) be in jeopardy at the hands of Veronica’s dad, Hiram Lodge. The 20-second teaser shows Hiram smiling like a damn villain while watching what seems to be a countdown on a bomb timer. When it hits zero, viewers see an explosion at a mine, where Archie works. It appears two miners are missing after the explosion, and one of them seems to be Archie.

Luckily, Veronica’s there to threaten her father, saying, “If Archie dies, you die.” Plus, Cheryl — who may or may not have saint-like supernatural powers — is seen holding a vigil outside the wreckage of the mine. In case you forgot, Cheryl’s taking over her mom’s ministry, and after grabbing a fistful of bees unscathed, she might actually be the real deal. If anyone would be able to save Archie, it would be Veronica and Cheryl.

Here’s hoping he can make yet another great escape when new episodes of Riverdale air Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.