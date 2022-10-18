Is Rihanna Dropping New Music For Black Panther 2? What To Know

It’s been six years (!) since Rihanna released her Anti album. Yes, six whole years. At this point, her Navy fanbase has certainly soldiered up to wait this long for new material. However, there seems to be light at the end of this music-drought tunnel: Rihanna might be dropping new music for the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. My heart can’t deal.

According to Hits Daily Double, Rihanna reportedly made not one, but two songs for the movie’s soundtrack. Set for a Nov. 11 release, the sequel will reportedly follow the original model of releasing both an original score and an “inspired by” concept album. (Elite Daily reached out to Rihanna’s reps for comment on the rumors, but did not hear back in time for publication).

This new music rumor originally began on Oct. 17 from New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan. ICYMI, Buchanan hinted at the hearsay on Twitter. “Rumors are flying and I can add to them: I’ve been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER,” Buchanan tweeted. “How do you follow up a classic like ‘All the Stars’? By snagging Rihanna’s first big song in years.” So true.

Of course, this is all speculation, but can you imagine hearing Rihanna’s vocals after all these years?

Shortly after Buchanan’s tweet began circulating, the singer subtly changed her profile picture on her TikTok. As reported by Twitter updates account Pop Crave, Rihanna updated her picture to a slightly blurry selfie of her posing in a yellow coat and glimmering shades.

Besides her serving the ultimate smize, this new shot doesn’t hint at her involvement in the upcoming soundtrack. However, the timing of her releasing this never-before-seen picture is interesting.

This rumored Black Panther report also follows her announcement that she would be headlining next year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Oh, and that she’s also reportedly embarking on a massive world tour that same year. Now, how am I supposed to stay calm with all these rumors?