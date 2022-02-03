Rihanna has finally posted about her pregnancy, so BRB while I cry. The “Needed Me” singer proudly showed off her baby bump in a Feb. 2 Instagram post, and the photo is too sweet for words.

Announcement of Rihanna’s pregnancy first hit the internet on Jan. 31. A series of outlets, including People, announced the Fenty Beauty founder’s pregnancy after pictures dropped of Rihanna flaunting her bump while walking alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York City. The photoshoot was all the talk of the internet, but now Rihanna is sharing a more intimate pregnancy moment.

On Instagram, she posted a photo taken in what appears to be a home bathroom. In the pic, she pulled up her sports jersey and proudly showed off her growing belly. Rihanna’s caption was all about her impeccable timing. “How the gang pulled up to Black History Month,” she wrote, noting that the big reveal came just in time for February.

The comments were flooded with so much love from fans and fellow celebs. “Three angels,” Gigi Hadid said below the photo, while Nicki Minaj left a set of pink hearts. Lizzo simply commented, “LET’S GOOOOOO.”

The love didn’t stop there. Rapper Dreezy said Rihanna had “preggo swagg,” and actress Cara Delevingne dropped a set of supportive heart eye emojis and red hearts. Rapper Bia chimed in to say, “I’m so happy for you sis. The most beautiful moment. Thank [you] for sharing.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Rihanna’s confirmation came after months of speculation about her pregnancy, which she initially shut down. As for Rocky, starting a family was always a goal of his. “[It’s] in my destiny, absolutely,” he told GQ in May. "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

Congratulations to the stellar couple.