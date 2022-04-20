I'm Sobbing Over Rebecca's Song Lyrics For Kate's Wedding On This Is Us

This Is Us has been going all out for the final season; there’s been time jumps to the past and the far future, revealing how life turns out for the Pearson clan. One of the biggest is Kate’s second wedding to her co-worker Phillip; something fans never saw coming until the Season 5 finale. The series didn’t just stage a gorgeous event; it had Mandy Moore’s matriarch Rebecca sing a brand new song written specially for the occasion. In true This Is Us fashion, Rebecca’s song lyrics for Kate’s wedding are super touching and perfect for any wedding.

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 6, Episode 13 follow. Kate’s second wedding in 2026 was far more glamorous than her first, a sign of how much the Pearson family has prospered since her marriage to Toby in 2017. Things are looking up all around: Randall was just sworn in as a Senator for Pennsylvania. Kevin’s company with Nicky and Cassidy seemed to be going well enough for him to bring the latter as his date. Madison and Elijah’s marriage appeared solid, not just as a blended family with the twins but with a third child of their own.

But as with many second weddings, the bride and groom’s parents were aging. Phillip’s dad seemed pretty hardy for a Scotsman in California, but Miguel and Rebecca were starting to show signs of deterioration. Miguel is now on heart meds and showing signs of the stress of full-time caretaking. As for Rebecca, it wasn’t exactly clear if she was fully present for Kate’s ceremony. She kept looking at Kevin and seeing 1970s-era Jack and, at one point, told him not to worry about Kevin and Sophie’s newlywed problems as if it was 1999.

However, when it came time for her to perform a song as part of the reception, Rebecca suddenly snapped into it, performing as if she was born for it. It’s understood that music can be beneficial to people with Alzheimer's disease, and it seemed that singing was the magic that brought Rebecca back, at least for a little while.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Here are the full lyrics to Rebecca’s song:

They say time will tell

But I think your life’s to keep secret

So we’ll wait and see

But it’s just as well the years can be counted in seconds

That’s fine with me

Cause I get this moment with you forever now

It all hits me at once forever now

If there’s a right way to say it, I’m still learning how

Maybe all that we have is forever now

I’ve been looking for words

For feelings that shouldn’t get spoken

It’s something that’s true

I’m starting to learn that silences shouldn’t be broken

Just listened to

I get this moment with you forever now

It all hits me at once forever now

If there’s a right way to say it, I’m still learning how

All that we have is the forever now

This Is Us: The Final Season continues with new episodes every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET and streaming the next day on Hulu.