The Real Housewives Franchise Is Going International With A New City

The drama is about to get global, because Real Housewives is getting its first official international season very soon. The reality franchise has had quite a few installments set in cities across the world before, but its tentpole series have been exclusively based in the United States... until now. Andy Cohen revealed The Real Housewives of Dubai will be Bravo’s first original international edition of the franchise, and its premiere date is quickly approaching.

Cohen made the big announcement on The Today Show on Monday, Nov. 1. "Get your passports, our 11th city! We are going to the billionaire's playground, the city of gold, the desert oasis — The Real Housewives of Dubai,” the showrunner revealed. As Cohen noted, the new series marks the main franchise’s eleventh city, debuting over 15 years after The Real Housewives of Orange County kicked the reality juggernaut off back in 2006.

For those superfans confused as to why Dubai is being marketed as the first official international Real Housewives series, it all comes down to Cohen and Bravo’s involvement. The reality show has spawned multiple international iterations already, most notably The Real Housewives of Melbourne and The Real Housewives of Cheshire, but The Real Housewives of Dubai will air exclusively on Bravo alongside the U.S. seasons and will likely feature a reunion show hosted by Cohen, unlike the other international installments.

The Real Housewives of Dubai Premiere Date

Bravo dropped a brief teaser alongside Cohen’s announcement on The Today Show, revealing that The Real Housewives of Dubai will premiere in 2022. No exact date has been revealed just yet.

The Real Housewives of Dubai Trailer

Since the series was only recently announced, there’s no footage at this time. Fans should expect the international season to make the most of Dubai’s famously stunning skyscrapers and luxe lifestyle when the season does premiere, though.

The Real Housewives of Dubai Cast

Dubai is home to some of the wealthiest, most well-connected people on the planet, so the women who will helm The Real Housewives of Dubai will definitely be on an entirely new level. Get ready for the drama to reach the stratosphere when Bravo reveals the new cast of housewives.

Check back for more details about The Real Housewives of Dubai as its 2022 premiere date on Bravo draws closer.