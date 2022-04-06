Rae From The Ultimatum Said Her Friends Are Dragging Her For Crying On The Show

Rae Williams is the whole package. At least, that’s what she tells the audience right at the beginning of Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Netflix’s newest reality dating show. On The Ultimatum, one partner in a couple tells the other they have a choice: either take the plunge and get engaged or end things for good. In Rae’s case, she’s the one who issued the ultimatum to her boyfriend, Zay Wilson, so went go on the show to explore all their options — and I mean all their options. Through it all, Rae remained sure she’ll make the perfect wife to someone, whether or not it’s Zay.

On The Ultimatum, all the original couples split up and date other people in order to figure out if they’re meant to be with their original partners or instead be with someone else. It’s just as emotional an experience as it sounds, and Rae doesn’t hold back as she lets all her emotions — both positive and negative — shine through during The Ultimatum Season 1. But there’s even more to her than everything audiences see on the show. Here’s all the behind-the-scenes info you need to know about Rae from The Ultimatum.

Rae Williams’ Real Job

Rae is pretty private about her professional life, but she does proudly share in her Instagram bio that she’s an alumna of an HBCU.

Rae Williams’ Social Media

Rae is pretty active on both Instagram and Twitter. She’s been tweeting a lot about The Ultimatum, and even admitted that her friends are already teasing her about all the big emotions she shows on screen.

Rae keeps a pretty well-curated IG grid, focusing mostly on posting posed photos of herself out and about in Austin, Texas. She also posts pics with her friends, some of them she’s known since she was in 5th grade.

Rae Williams Facts

Rae is super close with her mom, who she calls her “everything.” Her pinned tweet is even about her mom; she writes: “My mom is my whole heart. She’s my reason why. She’s the reason why I’m still here. Honestly.”

She’s also a big fan of cuddling and watching the Harry Potter and Twilight movies. Only time will tell if she’ll be doing her cuddling with Zay or with someone else.

The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum Season 1 are streaming on Netflix now.