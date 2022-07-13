Rachel’s Zodiac Sign Is Fishing For A Dreamy Bachelorette Love Story

After all the drama that was the Season 26 Bachelor finale, Rachel Recchia is moving on to bigger and better things, AKA her own — well, shared — season of The Bachelorette. While tuning into her one-on-one and group dates is one way to figure out what Recchia is looking for, astrology can also lend a hand in figuring out what kind of Bachelorette she will be. Recchia’s zodiac sign is known for being emotional and empathetic, so it could very well set her up for a rose-worthy love story.

During the After The Final Rose special in March, Recchia explained that she was looking for “someone that’s supportive and someone that loves me.” Considering her astrological sign, that makes perfect sense. The pilot is a Pisces, born on March 8, 1996. Pisces is considered the dreamiest, most romantic sign of the zodiac. Sounds perfect for leading a show all about love, no?

Unfortunately, it’s not all rainbows and butterflies for this water sign. Pisces can’t help but daydream about who their future partner may be and what their relationship will be like. Although that doesn’t sound too bad, these rose-colored glasses can sometimes blur the reality of a situation. And if Recchia can’t see the contestants for who they really are, she may be prone to ignoring red flags along the way.

The silver lining? Pisces are also known for their great intuition. Chances are, Recchia will be able to pick up on any ~here for the wrong reasons~ energy before it gets too late. Here’s exactly how Recchia’s zodiac sign could affect her time as Bachelorette.

Pisces Like Recchia Are Highly Emotional

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Water signs are known as the romantics of the zodiac, and Pisces might be the sweetest of them all. This sign lacks the tough outer shell of Cancer and Scorpio, meaning they’re willing to open up to love almost instantly. For this water sign, romance can feel almost psychic, and they’re constantly looking for signs they’re with the right person.

Unfortunately, this lack of self-protection can lead the fish to drown in their emotions. They fall in love hard and fast, which can cause some serious heartbreak if those feelings aren’t reciprocated (here’s looking at you, Clayton Echard).

Pisces Love Adventure

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Spontaneity is important for Pisces. As a mutable sign, they’re flexible and tend to avoid strict routines. Pisces are often exciting partners who teach their SOs about the value of loosening up and embracing adventure. In other words, Recchia is pretty much the perfect Bachelorette, up for any wild dates the producers have in store — sky-diving anyone?

This also might affect how Recchia views her suitors. The producers may be the ones planning the dates onscreen, but once the cameras stop rolling, she is probably going to want someone who can take initiative. Pisces might be up for any adventure, but they don’t love planning them.

Pisces Are Incredibly Loyal

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Pisces are in it for the long run. They aren’t looking for hookups and they don’t like to play games, and they expect that same devoted energy from their partner. Case in point: Recchia was majorly angry when Echard led her *and* Gabby Windey on — and after all of that, wanted to end up with Susie Evans.

She wasn’t afraid to let Echard hear it, either. During “After The Final Rose,” this bold Pisces even suggested Echard only told her, “I love you,” to sleep with her. She added, “Watching him completely disrespect Gabby and I, since the beginning of Iceland, I don’t feel like it’s possible for me to watch that back and think that somebody who acted like that ever truly loved me.” Oof.

But her harsh words aren’t exactly unexpected for a Pisces. "Pisces can be sweet as candy, [but] they can go from angel fish to piranha in a milliseconds' notice if you insult, hurt or disrespect them (whether the slight is perceived or real)," astrologer and fellow Pisces Laura Brown told Bustle. These Bachelorette contestants better treat Recchia right — otherwise, they’ll definitely be hearing about it.

Here’s hoping Recchia finds the ultra-romantic love story she’s looking for on The Bachelorette — and that this time around, she gets the respect she deserves.

Expert:

Laura Brown, astrologer