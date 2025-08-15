Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the Perfect Match Season 3 finale.

Rachel Recchia got put through the ringer on Perfect Match Season 3. Upon entering the Netflix dating show, Rachel immediately had to face her ex, Clayton Echard, who once again played with her heart and left her in tears. Thankfully, her roller coaster experience ended on a high, as she coupled up with Love Island USA alum Ray Gantt, with their quick connection propelling them into the finale. But could Rachel and Ray’s romance survive outside the show? She tells Elite Daily what happened after the cameras went away.

As Rachel and Ray were assessing how to move forward in the finale episode, they mentioned some date ideas in Los Angeles. Rachel says that they have spent time in the city together since filming, but their vibe never reached a romantic level.

“I have seen him in LA quite a bit. We are friends,” Rachel says. She adds that even though they were paired up on the dating series, it still felt like a platonic situation on the show. “We were super late in the process when we formed a relationship, so it didn’t have much time to progress past friendship. I don't know if we ever really were in a real relationship.”

Netflix

While Rachel didn’t find love with Ray, it sounds like she may have sparked something with another cast member after filming Perfect Match. Before the finale, Rachel teased that there were a lot of “couples getting back together” at a Netflix event to promote the season, despite the cast largely not seeing each other in the year since filming.

At the time, it was too early for Rachel to get into the specifics of who’s dating who currently, but now that Season 3 of Perfect Match has come to an end, she can hopefully start naming names — and revealing if she’s exploring a new match right now.