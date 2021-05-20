The Queen Reportedly Had A LOT Of Feelings About Harry's Interview With Dax Shepard

Despite the fallout with his brother and father, Prince Harry has remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. As he revealed in a March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he and Meghan Markle often call her to check in and are on good terms with the matriarch following 2020’s “Megxit.” Unfortunately, drama within the royal family keeps on stacking up, and even the Queen is reportedly isn’t thrilled with her grandson’s latest media appearance. The Queen's reported reaction to Prince Harry's Armchair Expert interview with Dax Shepard was not ideal.

ICYMI: Harry had some eye-opening remarks during his May 13 appearance on Shepard’s podcast. At one point, he compared life as a royal to living in a zoo. “It’s a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo,” he said during the podcast. “The biggest issue for me was that, being born into it, you inherit the risk. You inherit every element of it without a choice. And because of the way the UK media are, they feel an ownership over you.”

Prince Harry also implied his father, Prince Charles, had passed down generational trauma through his parenting, and he wants to stop the cycle. “Certainly, when it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on,” he said.

Apparently, this didn’t sit right with the royal family. In fact, a source for Us Weekly said the Queen wasn’t a fan of the way the interview went down.

“The queen is unimpressed with Harry’s latest interview and found it hurtful. It hasn’t done their relationship any favors,” the source shared. Prince Charles and Prince William are “livid too,” the source claimed.

The interview with Shepard reportedly only added fuel to the fire. “It definitely hasn’t helped with healing the rift,” the source said, adding that the royals don't want to “engage” with Harry’s comments because “they feel it was thoughtless and irresponsible of Harry to once again shade The Firm so soon after Prince Philip’s death, while the Queen is still mourning the death of her husband.”

At the same time, Queen Elizabeth reportedly doesn’t put the blame entirely on Harry. She is also upset with Prince Charles for shutting Harry out. “With the way things are going, Charles may never forgive Harry, which hasn’t gone down well with Elizabeth,” a second source told the outlet.

At the end of the day, Prince Harry was just being honest about his experience growing up, and hopefully the royal family can grow to embrace his experience and patch things up!