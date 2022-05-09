Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have remained quite private about the life of their newborn daughter, Malti Marie, ever since they welcomed her in January; however on Mother’s Day, they disclosed a major update on her health. On May 8, both Chopra and Jonas shared matching Instagram photos of their baby along with nearly identical captions about their life as parents. While opening up, the stars also revealed the cute nickname they came up with for their daughter: MM.

The photo showed Chopra holding Malti Marie to her chest, while Jonas looked on. In their captions, the couple said their daughter had recently been come home from a newborn intensive care unit where she’d been staying for over 100 days. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” they said.

Chopra and Jonas added that while they’ve had “a challenging few months,” this experience taught them “how precious and perfect every moment is.” They also thanked the medical team at Rady Children’s Hospital in La Jolla, California, and Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass,” they said. “Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Chopra then shouted out Jonas at the end of her post. “There is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️,” she said

The Jonas Brothers singer also shared a loving message to Chopra in his post. “I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day,” he said. “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

The couple’s first Mother’s Day with little MM is so special!