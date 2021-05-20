It looks like Prince William has been hitting the gym. The Duke’s latest Instagram photo showed him getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and it has everyone talking. Sure, royal fans are pleased to see the future king is staying healthy, but the tweets about Prince William's COVID-19 vaccine photo were mostly about his bulging bicep muscles.

William shared the pic of himself getting the vaccine to the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram page on May 20. He rolled his sleeve up high as a medical worker was seen giving him a jab. “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” William captioned the post. “To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

The photo quickly racked up nearly one million likes, and had royal fans gushing over his exposed arm muscles in the pic. "Wasn't expecting a gun show this early but happy I got an invite,” one person commented below the pic, with another person saying the photo had them “blushing.”

Over on Twitter, the thirst continued. William’s followers could not get over the fact the Prince has been absolutely ripped this entire time.

“The Prince is not even flexing his muscles and he’s sitting at rest,” one person tweeted, along with a slew of flame emojis.

Another person wrote, “Damnnn, #PrinceWilliam has really nice biceps I bet he even has a six-pack under his shirt.”

The internet simply could not get enough of William’s ~guns~.

No word yet on whether William’s wife, Kate Middleton, received her shot as well. Buckingham Palace announced in January that Queen Elizabeth had received her vaccine shot, as did the late Prince Philip.

In sharing a snapshot from his vaccine appointment, William was surely trying to bring awareness to the importance of getting the shot upon being eligible. His brother and sister-in-law, Meghan and Harry, have been working with Global Citizen to do the same. It’s safe to say he caught fans’ attention.