Prince Harry Reportedly Didn't Seek The Palace's Approval For His Memoir

ICYMI: Prince Harry is releasing a memoir and it’s set to hold some serious tea. The memoir’s announcement made quite the commotion seeing as it will touch upon every pivotal part of his life, including life as a royal to his move to America. Royal fans can’t wait to get an intimate glimpse inside Harry’s life, but there’s also a lot of questions circulating about the book. Like, how deep will the memoir get? And did Prince Harry get the palace's approval in advance?

Harry has made a point to separate his life in Los Angeles from his life as a royal, so the palace had no direct involvement in his memoir. However, according to a spokesperson who spoke with People, the palace was well aware the book was in the works. The outlet reported Harry spoke privately with the royal family about his plan to publish a memoir before the announcement went public.

What did Buckingham Palace have to say on the matter? The Palace declined to comment and instead told People, "Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex." The royal spokesperson also said Harry would not be expected to obtain permission from the palace for this type of project. After all, a number of royals, including Sarah Ferguson and Edward VIII, have written memoirs of their own.

Harry first announced his forthcoming memoir on July 19, and shared a statement on what royal fans can expect within the pages. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," said Harry in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

The book will be published by Random House, who also revealed how personal Harry’s words will be. “Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” Random House said in a statement.

Royal rans who pick up a copy of the book can be excited for multiple reasons. Not only will they receive an introspective look into his life, but Harry is donating all proceeds of the book to charity.