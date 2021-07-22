Kate Middleton's Birthday Portrait Of George Will Make You Do A Double Take

Right before Prince George’s 8th birthday on July 22, a royal tradition continues with an adorable portrait of the future king. His parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, shared the sweetest picture of their son on the couple’s social media pages. Kate Middleton’sphoto of Prince George for his 8th birthday shows George grinning from ear to ear while sitting on the hood of a car in a blue polo shirt with orange stripes, and it has Twitter and Instagram fans oozing over the child’s unarguable cuteness.

The portrait captures a subtle tribute to the birthday boy’s great-grandfather Prince Philip, who passed away at age 99 in April. The car Prince George is sitting on seems to be a Land Rover, his grandfather’s favorite. For his funeral, Queen Elizabeth’s husband had his casket carried on a special custom version of the vehicle.

The photo, taken early this month in Norfolk, where the family owns a country home, was taken by the royal mom. She’s been known to act as photographer for her little Prince, also snapping shots at birthdays of Prince George’s younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

When George turned 1, his parents released a set of stunning photos of him at the butterfly exhibit of London’s Natural History museum. Just last year, for George’s 7th birthday, the royal couple released a nature shot of George in a camo T-shirt and another in a dark green polo.

For every one of George’s birthdays, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released portraits of him, and it seems like this annual tradition will continue for years to come — or at least until George decides he’s had enough.