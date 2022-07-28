PLL: Original Sin’s Soundtrack Screams “Final Girl” In The Best Way

The original Pretty Little Liars ran from 2010 to 2017, but the series has never really left TV. Between 2019’s Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and now the new series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the suburbs of Philadelphia have never been quiet for long. The new series, from Riverdale’s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, feels like a terrifying update of the original series, a slasher teen drama for the 2020s. The songs on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’s Season 1 soundtrack establish the dark mood immediately.

As the first series in the PLL franchise to stream on HBO Max instead of broadcast on Freeform (formerly ABC Family), the series schedule sticks to the modern method of debuting with multiple episodes. Viewers got three installments to kick off the new series on Thursday, July 28, and all three were full of bangers perfect for a late summer playlist.

Aguirre-Sacasa, and the series co-writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring, were behind The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Like that popular Netflix series, the dark mood immediately kicks off with the opening-credits sequence. But it’s not just the series’ main titles, set to the Ghostwriter remix of The Pierces’ “Secret,” that brings the spooky. From Rob Zombie to The Linda Lindas, this is a soundtrack audiences will be as addicted to as the series itself.

Here are all the songs on the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’s Season 1 soundtrack.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’s Season 1 “Chapter One: Spirit Week”

“Secret (Ghostwriter Remix)” by The Pierces

“Blue Monday” by Orgy

“Purge the Poison” by Marina ft. Pussy Riot

“Do It Again” by VANYO ft. Juliette Reilly

“Pop Stars” by K-DA & Madison Beer

“Devil’s Worst Nightmare” by FJØRA

“Guillotine” by Mansionair x NoMBe

“Can I Strut To This” by Daniella Mason

“Bad Girl” by Slim Rhodes

“Compelled By Necessity” by de Cylinders

“Shieldmaiden” by ELLE

“Living Dead Girl” by Rob Zombie

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’s Season 1 “Chapter Two: The Spirit Queen”

“Where It’s At Ain’t What It Is” by Tom Morello ft. Gary Clark & Nico Stadi

“EMT” by Ellington

“Behave” by Summer Cannibals

“Sour Cherry” by The Kills

“Death Wish” by Chymes

“Main Title from Get Out” by Michael Abels

“Take What You Need” by Film School

“Bet You Wanna” by Blackpink ft. Cardi B

“My Head & My Heart” by Ava Max

“It Don’t Stop” by The Math Club & Grand Puba

“Body Buzz” by Ruelle

“Seven” by Sophie Strauss

“Modern Love” by David Bowie

“Glowing Up” by Lady Sway

“Oh!” by The Linda Lindas

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’s Season 1 “Chapter Three: Aftermath”

“This Is What You Made Me Do” by Seven Of Cups

“Dirty Little Secret” by XVI x NOCTURN

“Mind” by Maison Ware

“The Secrets I Kept Safe” by Seven of Cups

“All I Want Is You” by Tootsie Roll

“Tedious Games” by Linda & The Dark

“The Dark Romantics” by The Awakening

“Whatever You Want” by Cold Showers

“Sharp As A Knife” by Danny Ayer

“Nothing To Fear (One Stop)” by Daughters Of The Deep ft. Madalen Duke

“Winner Takes It All” by Nick Battle & Simon Humphrey

“Love Is Strange” by Katie Garfield (Mickey x Sylvia Tyson cover)

This post will update as new episodes arrive.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 continues on HBO Max, with new episodes streaming weekly every Thursday.