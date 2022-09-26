Yes, Precious Mustapha Is Reading All Your Fate: The Winx Saga Fan Theories

Much like its debut season, Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 brought all the fierce fairy drama. From the introduction of new characters to shocking murders, the Netflix fantasy series’ sophomore outing left fans with much to discuss. And no one is enjoying all the fan theories more than Fate: The Winx Saga star Precious Mustapha.

“I read them. I love them. I think I'm probably the only one on Twitter out of all of us [on the cast],” Mustapha tells Elite Daily. “I love that everyone's really engaged and love these characters just as we do.”

Warning: Spoilers for Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 follow. Mustapha’s character, Aisha, is the topic of a lot of the conversation surrounding the latest season, which hit Netflix on Sept. 16. The driven, overachieving water fairy got herself a love interest in the new batch of episodes: Grey, a mysterious newcomer who takes a liking to Aisha and gets her to loosen up as they partake in their shared interest, swimming. The two have an adorable story of first love for most of the season — until Grey is revealed to be a blood witch who has been working to take down Alfea College.

As of our conversation in late September, Mustapha has yet to hear whether Netflix will renew Fate for another season, but she’s hopeful — as she should be. I mean, think of all the fan theories that still need to be explored!

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Elite Daily: Going into Season 2, fans were looking forward to Aisha getting a more fleshed-out storyline. How do you think this season accomplished that?

Precious Mustapha: I think for Aisha, I really wanted to explore more of her emotionally, so that was really fun to delve into. Obviously having Gray and experiencing love for the first time, I think that was really a nice dynamic to explore for her character, because we've not really seen her vulnerable.

ED: Speaking of Grey, we need to talk about that twist. What was your reaction to Aisha finally getting a love interest, only for him to turn out to be a blood witch?

PM: I didn't know until we were halfway through filming that Grey was going to be a blood witch, so I was just as shocked as the viewers to an extent, which was great. It's a lovely dynamic to explore, because now it's like, well, where does she go from here? It's such an extreme emotion to be in love with someone and only to find out that they absolutely betrayed you. I think it would be fun to play with, to see where it goes next, if we were to get Season 3.

ED: At the very end of Season 2, fans get to see Aisha and Grey reunite, but the scene is so brief. How should fans interpret that moment?

PM: I mean, it's tricky because they've still not had a calm conversation and really unpacked it all. They have yet to do that. So I think that moment where he comes and meets her, I guess we could take it as a sign of... I don't know. There is more to be discussed between these two. It's still unfinished between them.

ED: With the way Season 2 ends, I know fans are obviously super hopeful that a Season 3 is coming. Have you heard anything? Do you feel good about the odds?

PM: I have no idea. I mean, the response so far has been absolutely amazing. We're getting a lot love on social media from the fans, so I'm just hoping that people will continue to watch it, and then we maybe hear back. I'd love to delve further into the characters. I'd love to play Aisha again.

ED: If Season 3 does happen, what fan theory would you like to see come true?

PM: I think most interesting is that Beatrix is part of the Trix sisters who were in the animated series and that somehow they're going to come and bring her back from the dead. That would be really exciting to see.

ED: Season 2 was full of major moments for your character. What was the hardest scene to film?

PM: I think one of the hardest scenes to film was the transformation scene, mainly because we were up in a harness for a really long period of time. It was intense, but it was also really fun because we got to swing around and fly around, and I've never done that before. Sometimes it can be quite funny, and you can't really take yourself too seriously in those moments.

ED: I also found it funny when Aisha revealed she has a 20-year plan for her life. Do you have a 20-year plan?

PM: I feel like my plan's not as detailed as Aisha's. Hers is detailed to a T. Career-wise, I'd love for my end goal to be producing my own work and just making really cool things with my friends. I'd love to do what Issa Rae is doing, where she's producing her own shows and then putting people on them.

ED: What genre are you most interested in?

PM: I love fantasy. I'd also love to work on a period drama, maybe set around Jane Austen. But then on the flip side, I do love a rom-com and those coming-of-age stories. Right now, I'm obsessed with Do Revenge.

ED: It's so good.

PM: It's so iconic. It's just so much nostalgia in that film, because it makes me think of all the '90s films I grew up watching. So I'd love to be a part of something like that as well.

ED: Coming up, you’re in Prime Video’s adaptation of The Power. Can you share anything yet about that project?

PM: There's not much I can say about it other than it is a very exciting show. I think it's going to be big. It's so current and it's going to create a lot of conversations, which I love and I think is very important.

ED: What else are you working on?

PM: I'm currently filming something now, which I still can't speak about yet, but I'm really enjoying it. And other than that, I'm just chilling.

Fate: The Winx Saga Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.