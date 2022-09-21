Let's Break Down Every Single Song On Do Revenge's Iconic Soundtrack

You just can’t do revenge without a killer soundtrack full of angry-girl bops. I mean, how are you supposed to concoct the perfect plan to humiliate your ex without an angsty boost from Olivia Rodrigo, or turn your high school against its reigning mean girl without belting a Courtney Love classic to get you pumped? Thankfully, Netflix’s vengeance-laden black comedy Do Revenge fully understood the importance music plays in the perfect high school revenge scheme, because every song on Do Revenge’s soundtrack totally captures the moody, trigger-happy vibe.

While Do Revenge is firmly set in the present, its dark payback plot is a throwback to the heyday of high-school black comedies like Heathers and Jawbreaker. Fittingly, the movie’s bombastic soundtrack reflects that homage to the ‘80s and ‘90s while also keeping things current with some of the biggest hits of the 2020s. From an infectious carpool singalong of Meredith Brooks’ “Bitch” to a very effective needledrop of the modern LGBTQ+ anthem “Silk Chiffon,” Do Revenge makes full use of its music cues, and its soundtrack will have viewers rushing to their Spotify accounts to make new playlists. Luckily, there’s an official soundtrack on Spotify, which you’ll find at the end of the full tracklist below.

Do Revenge Soundtrack

“For The Girls” by Hayley Kiyoko

“Do You Know (What It Takes)” by Robyn

“Cybah” by Syd

“Brutal” by Olivia Rodrigo

“The Impression That I Get” by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

“How’s It Going to Be” by Third Eye Blind

“I Eat Boys” by Chloe Moriondo

“Milionària” by Rosalía

“Celebrity Skin” by Hole

“Deceptacon” by Le Tigre

“Blondes” by Blu DeTiger

“Dumb Dumb” by Mazie

“So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” by Caroline Polachek

“Easy Going” by Kacy Hill

“Move” by TOBi

“How Bizarre (Orchestral Version)” by The Symphonic Pops

“Kids in America” by Maude Latour

“Pretend” by Juliana Madrid

“Bitter Bitch” by Helen

“Silk Chiffon (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)” by MUNA

“Flagpole Sitta” by Harvey Danger

“She’s All I Wanna Be” by Tate McRae

“Shame Reactions” by Pom Pom Squad

“Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish

“Dead To Me (Simonyouth Remix)” by Chloe Adams

“Praise You” by Fatboy Slim

“Bitch” by Meredith Brooks

“Dreams” by The Cranberries

Do Revenge is streaming on Netflix now.