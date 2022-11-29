Honestly, Bumper In Berlin's Soundtrack Is Aca-Awesome

The original Pitch Perfect movie was, well, pitch-perfect. Loosely based (very loosely) on the non-fiction book Pitch Perfect: The Quest for Collegiate a Cappella Glory by Mickey Rapkin, the sleeper hit film turned Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Rebel Wilson, and the “Cups” son into stars. When Peacock announced a TV series continuation starring none of those women, fans were concerned. However, the Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin soundtrack captures the old magic of the show all the same.

The “Bumper” of the title is Adam DeVine’s Bumper Allen, the main antagonist in the first film who leaves his place as the self-centered leader of The Treblemakers to be John Mayer’s backup singer. In the second film, he became a security guard after being fired and had something of a mini-redemption arc. As for the third and final Pitch Perfect film, the Treblemakers, and Bumper, were totally absent.

The TV series rectifies that, following Bumper, still on the security beat but now having accidentally gone TikTok viral in Germany. His old singing rival Pieter Krämer convinces him this is his big break, and he heads off to Berlin with the belief that he’s going to make it after all. Unfortunately, when he gets three, things don’t go to plan, as Bumper finds himself competing against Gisela, Pieter’s ex-girlfriend and former bandmate.

In between all that, there are plenty of a capella editions of classic pop hits for fans to love — and it’s all streaming on Spotify.

Here’s the complete soundtrack list for Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin. All credits reflect the featured vocalists.

“Kings & Queens” by Adam Devine & The Tonehangers “It Wasn’t Me” by Adam Devine & Sarah Hyland “Know My Name (Bumper Version” by Adam Devine “It Must Have Been Love” by Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland, Flula Borg, Lera Abova & Katharina Thalbach “99 Luftballons x Take On Me (Bumper Version” by Adam Devine & Ed Boyer) “Sing When I Want To” by Jameela Jamil “Sweet Child O' Mine” by Adam Devine & Flula Borg “Riff Off Medley” by Adam Devine, Jameela Jamil & Flula Borg “Where You Are” by Adam Devine “Barbie Girl” by Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland, Flula Borg & Lera Abova “Know My Name (Piano Version)” by Adam Devine & Sarah Hyland “Valerie” by Adam Devine “99 Luftballons x Take On Me - Gisela Version” by Jameela Jamil “Message in a Bottle” by Adam Devine “Know My Name x Where You Are (Mashup)” by Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland & Flula Borg “99 Luftballons x Take On Me (Thanksgiving Day Parade Version)” by Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland & Flula Borg

Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin is streaming on Peacock.