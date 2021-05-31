While some actors are just good at playing convincing BFFs on-screen, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are besties in real life, too. The High School Musical co-stars have remained very close through the years, and are always there for one another to celebrate life’s major milestones. So, after Ashley Tisdale gave birth to a baby girl in March, fans have been waiting for Auntie Vanessa to meet her. The photos of Vanessa Hudgens meeting Ashley Tisdale's baby are finally here, and they’ll melt your heart.

Even before meeting baby Jupiter, Hudgens was serving up auntie goals. In an April 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she shared her excitement about meeting the little one.

"I'm so excited to meet her and sing to her because apparently she's really into that," Hudgens said. "I think it's been so challenging for everyone in these times to see people you love. But I'm very excited to meet little Jupiter."

And now that Jupiter is more than two months old, it was high time to meet her famous auntie. Tisdale shared several photos of her daughter meeting her former Disney co-star and the cuteness was almost too much to handle.

"Juju & Aunt Nessa," Tisdale wrote on her Instagram Story. "Literally Jupiter opened her arms like hold me the minute she met Ness. It warmed my heart." Hudgens also posted a photo to her own IG story. "I melt over this angel,” she said as she cuddled up to baby Jupiter.

Hudgens previously spoke with Access in April about how excited she was to finally meet her bestie’s baby. Apparently, little Jupiter loves singing, and Hudgens came prepared with some tunes. “Whenever she's on her stomach she kicks when there's singing,' " she revealed. "So I'm going to come over and be the auntie who sings."

No word yet on whether any other members of the High School Musical cast have met baby Jupiter, but it’s so sweet to see the Wildcat family growing!