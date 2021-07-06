It's Going To Take A Loooong Time For Pete Davidson To Remove His Tattoos

We all have regrets. Like, I almost always regret ordering a grande cold brew instead of a venti, knowing *darn well* I need AT LEAST 24 ounces of caffeine to function. I also usually regret watching TikTok for 2 hours straight when I could be, I dunno, learning how to bake? But some people’s regrets are more obvious than my inability to make focaccia, and Pete Davidson is one of those people. Enter: the Saturday Night Live actor’s famously expansive tattoo collection, which he’s attempting to bid farewell to. Yup, Pete Davidson is removing all of his tattoos.

Davidson’s tattoos are pretty much part of his celeb persona at this point. The ink, which quite literally covers his entire upper body, boldly goes with the 27-year-old comedian wherever he goes. For instance, the 100-plus tattoos pretty much defined the promo poster for his semi-autobiographical flick, The King of Staten Island, and they regularly appear in paparazzi pics of Davidson. In May, however, he revealed he was on an “embarrassing” journey to remove his tats so he could land more acting jobs, and in a SmartWater commercial released on July 5, he said he’s made some major progress.

“I've made a lot of questionable choices, and a couple of them need removing,” Davidson said in the TV spot. “But now I'm trying to make smarter choices, hydrating with SmartWater and stuff like that.”

Steven Ferdman/WireImage/Getty Images

In a later interview with PeopleTV, the SNL actor revealed that — gasp! — he won’t be done with his treatment for a long while (which is pretty standard for laser tattoo removal, as sessions are usually spaced three months apart). “They said by the time I'm 30, they should all be gone,” he added. “So they got like two more years left of this.”

And so the countdown to a tattoo-free Pete begins. R.I.P. bad boy vibes, you will be missed.