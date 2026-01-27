Right when Pete Davidson first saw his daughter, he knew what she had to be named. “The second she came out, we were like, ‘That’s Scottie,’” Davidson says. It’s a name he and his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt had been discussing for a while during her pregnancy — not only because it has a deep meaning for Davidson, but also for an unexpected second reason.

Hewitt says the couple “went through so many different names,” but Scottie was “an early favorite.” “We always knew that was the one we were going to come back to, because it was the most meaningful. It's also so cute,” Hewitt says.

The name is a tribute to Davidson’s father Scott Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died responding to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Davidson has shared how his dad’s closest friends would call him Scottie as a nickname.

But there’s also a less emotional inspiration for little Scottie’s name. “She was conceived in Scotland,” Davidson shares. In March 2025, Hewitt chronicled a romantic trip to Scotland with her boyfriend on Instagram. They traveled to the U.K. to attend the wedding of musician Dave Navarro.

While Scottie’s first name carries both a deep meaning for Davidson, as well as a romantic memory for the couple, the baby’s middle name was all about Hewitt’s family.

“She has the middle name Rose, which is very special to Elsie,” Davidson says. The model explains: “My middle name is Rose, and both of my sisters' middle names are also Rose, because my mom's maiden name had Rose in it. So I wanted to have a little special part of them in her name, too.”

The couple, who are promoting SONIC’s new $6 smasher meal, say they have already learned so much from caring for Scottie Rose. “I’ve always had anxiety about people pleasing and wanting to be the best at everything. But now I’m like, ‘If I could do that, that’d be cool. But if not, I get to hang out with [Scottie],’” Davidson says. “You genuinely don't care as much, if at all, about anything else. Like movies or being in f*cking whatever.”

“Seeing Pete do this has been the most special thing,” Hewitt says. “I'm re-falling in love all over again. And I think we make a really good team.”