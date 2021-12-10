Peloton Responded To *That* And Just Like That Premiere Scene

For years, viewers have been eagerly waiting for Sex and the City to return to their screens. And with HBO Max’s new series, And Just Like That — which premiered on Dec. 9 — fans are finally getting to see what’s next for *most* of their favorite characters. But unfortunately, not everyone on the show got a happy ending. If you’re reeling from a certain exercise bike incident from the premiere, you’re certainly not alone. But Peloton’s response to that And Just Like That death makes it clear the company does not want to be blamed for it.

Warning: Major Spoilers for And Just Like That Episodes 1 and 2 follow. Going into the reboot, fans ~couldn’t help but wonder~ why. after 20 years off air (and 10 since the films came out), now was the time to see what was going on in the world of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. The answer, of course, is pure and utter devastation. Enter: the death of one very integral character. It didn’t take long for And Just Like That to casually rip out the hearts of viewers (just me?); during the very first episode, it did just that when John James Preston (more commonly known as Mr. Big) passed away from a heart attack.

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

The gut-wrenching moment took place toward the end of the premiere episode. After Mr. Big completed his 1000th ride on his Peloton, he headed to the shower and started feeling pain in his left arm. Carrie arrived home from a piano concert to find him collapsed on the floor. The two made eye contact before she rushed to his side and held him in her arms while he died.

It was, to put it mildly, one of the saddest television deaths to ever occur. Not an opinion. A literal fact. But before you get mad at Peloton, the company responded to Mr. Big’s death in a statement on Dec. 9. Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton's health and wellness aadvisory council, told EW:

I'm sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack. Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.

Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

If you recall, Mr. Big had heart issues in the later seasons of the original series, which probably played a role in his AJLT death. "More than 80% of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet, and exercise modifications,” Dr. Steinbaum continued. “And while 25% of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable. The lesson here is, know your numbers! It's always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely."

So, while Peloton can’t exactly take away the pain everyone’s feeling after Mr. Big’s death, take comfort in the fact that the bike might have kept the character around long enough for fans to get to say goodbye.

And Just Like That continues with new episodes every Thursday on HBO Max.