Pedro Pascal Addresses Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors

Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston got fans’ hopes up when they were spotted at dinner together in Los Angeles. Photos of the duo leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel on March 23 prompted dating rumors — but Pascal had a disappointing update for fans when reporters asked about the dinner on the red carpet for The Last Of Us Season 2 premiere on March 24.

“We're friends and we went to dinner with mutual friends,” Pascal told E! about his West Hollywood outing with Aniston. “It happens.”

The duo was photographed talking while they waited for the valet after having dinner at the Tower Bar. TMZ sources said that they are “not dating” and that it was a group dinner — not a one-on-one date. Per the outlet’s insiders, they are “just friends with lots of mutual friends” and their relationship is and always has been “platonic.”

Dating might not be in the cards, but that doesn’t mean a potential collab is out of the question. According to a People source, Pascal and Aniston went out for “a business dinner to get to know each other better.” Per the insider, Aniston is interested in potentially working with Pascal. “Jen likes [Pedro's] energy and would love to work with him,” the source told the outlet on March 24.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The feeling is definitely mutual. At The Last Of Us premiere, Pascal floated the idea of joining the cast of The Morning Show, which Aniston stars in along with Reese Witherspoon. “That wouldn’t be a terrible thing,” he told Access Hollywood.

“I would do anything for Jennifer,” Pascal continued when asked if he’d really be up for the Apple TV+ drama. According to the actor, Aniston is “good in a crisis.”

“She’s that person. She’s that person to everyone,” Pascal added. “It’s just that really. I guess the best way that I could describe it is I remember… if you’re in a party setting and you make eye contact with Jen, she just knows exactly what’s going on with you and knows exactly how to make you feel.”