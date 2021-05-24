Lisa Vanderpump has been a juggernaut in reality TV since her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debut back in 2010. From several seasons with the Beverly Hills cast to launching Vanderpump Rules, a successful spinoff following the behind the scenes drama at one of her many Los Angeles restaurants, she’s one of Bravo TV’s biggest stars. But although fans are accustomed to Vanderpump dealing with messy friendships and drunk employees, the mogul is shifting gears in her cutest and most heartwarming project yet: puppies. And the trailer for her new show, Vanderpump Dogs, teases what’s to come.

Vanderpump Dogs, a Peacock original, follows Vanderpump’s rescue center that also provides retail and grooming services. For those following the reality star over the years, this should come as no surprise, as Vanderpump has made her love of dogs clear; she’s owned several throughout the years. Giggy, her beloved Pomeranian who passed away in 2020, was without a doubt her most beloved dog. In an Instagram tribute to Giggy, Lisa revealed he inspired her to start her philanthropic work with canines. “ ... because of him, we started The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and embarked on our mission to save as many dogs as possible. He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful.”

And it looks like Giggy’s legacy will live on as Vanderpump boasts in the trailer that the rescue center has already saved over 2,000 dogs since it was founded in 2016.

Here’s the whole thing:

Viewers will tag along with Vanderpump as she and her colleagues work to enrich these dog’s lives in the most bougie ways possible. The reality star said when creating Vanderpump Dogs, she wanted to transform the pound into to a palace, and of course that includes providing the pooches with luxuries like a fresh new cut.

“A Vanderpuff entails shampoos, brushouts, and then I go places where your barber doesn’t go,” one of the groomers says in the trailer.

After the dogs are treated to the VIP experience, Vanderpump meets with families and individuals who are looking to find their new best friends. But ensuring the dogs go to the right homes is of the utmost importance.

“It’s like a dating process,” Vanderpump says of the adoptions. “You want to have a little bit of foreplay before you go all the way.”

Judging by the trailer, Vanderpump Dogs is sure to provide laughs while also provoking viewers to shed some happy tears, too. Sounds like the perfect show to add to your summer watchlist.

Vanderpump Dogs premieres Wednesday, June 9, on Peacock.