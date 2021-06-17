Fans Are Thrilled Over Rumors Park Seo Joon Will Star In The 'Captain Marvel' Sequel

Park Seo Joon is considered one of today’s biggest Korean actors. He’s starred in many critically acclaimed K-Dramas, like Netflix’s Itaewon Class, which won Best Drama Series at the 25th Asian Television Awards, as well as What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, which ranked as one of the highest-rated K-dramas of 2018. Park also played a role in the 2019 Oscar Award-winning film Parasite, and rumor has it he’s adding a major franchise to his already impressive résumé. On June 15, Soompi reported he’ll be part of the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel alongside Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani. So, will Park Seo Joon be in The Marvels or is it too good to be true? Let’s take a look.

According to Soompi, Park is currently busy filming the disaster movie Concrete Utopia in Korea, but after he’s done with production, he’ll reportedly fly to the United States in the second half of the year to begin working on The Marvels. After rumors of him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe hit the internet, Park’s agency, Awesome ENT, responded, “No comment.” Since they didn’t deny his casting, fans are hoping it’s true and the company just can’t announce it yet. (They think a similar thing is happening with Jackson Wang’s rumored involvement with the Shang-Chi soundtrack.)

If Park does join The Marvels, he’ll be the third Korean actor to be part of the MCU, following Claudia Kim in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ma Dong Seok in Eternals. Park’s role would also mark his big Hollywood debut after starring in Korean TV shows and films for the past decade.

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Although he isn’t confirmed as part of The Marvels cast yet, fans are already celebrating the possibility on Twitter.

The Marvels will arrive in November 2022, meaning if the casting news is true, fans will just have to wait one more year to see Park make his big MCU debut! For now, fans can catch him in Itaewon Class on Netflix.