Tommy Is Out For Blood In The Pam & Tommy Episode 4 Promo

As is tradition, Hulu premiered its latest series, Pam & Tommy, by delivering three episodes at once. The mini-marathon premiere tactic worked well for the story. It allowed viewers to learn how the infamous tape came to be in the wrong hands and presented the backstory of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson’s relationship and how the tape wound up getting uploaded to the World Wide Web. As the show moves to one episode a week, the Pam & Tommy Episode 4 promo will pick up with the couple discovering they have gone viral.

Warning: Spoilers for Pam & Tommy Episodes 1-3 follow. The first three episodes of Pam & Tommy present the couple as a pair of celebrities who were accidentally perfect for each other. Despite their exterior presentations as bombshell blonde and tough-guy rocker, they’re a pair of romantics who are hot for each other — she for the bad boy who’s secretly a softie, he for the secretly career-focused trophy girl. Moreover, they were the kind of people who loved showing off for the cameras, whether it was a public wedding on the beach or making love in the bedroom, bathroom, living room, hotel room... or a boat.

But they’re also not fools. They know that stuff is private, which is why Tommy kept it in a safe. That worked until the safe was stolen in a small-minded revenge move by a jilted carpenter who couldn’t believe the private pornography he just accidentally landed.

It’s terrible enough Rand took the safe. But when that tape got out, Tommy was ready to go to the mat over its release.

Pam & Tommy Episode 4 has the pun-tastic title of “The Master Beta” (although the tape is a VHS). The synopsis doesn’t give much away other than what’s in the trailer: “Pam and Tommy resort to increasingly desperate measures to get their property back.”

Lee and Anderson’s marriage had well-documented turbulence, but according to the article the miniseries is based on, in the quest to get the tape off the web, they were united as one. And though the obvious step, a lawsuit, would eventually occur, it wasn’t the couple’s first instinct upon the footage going viral. As Episode 4 suggests, Tommy Lee’s first plan was far more straightforward and a lot more frightening.

Pam & Tommy continues with new episodes streaming on Hulu every Wednesday.