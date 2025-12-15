Paige Lorenze explains why she's removing her breast implants.

Paige Lorenze shared her decision to remove her breast implants on TikTok and YouTube on Dec. 14. In the videos, the Dairy Boy founder got candid about her reasoning — plus, she opened up about why she initially got plastic surgery in her early 20s.

“I’m getting my breast implants removed in a few days,” Lorenze said in the clip, explaining that she wanted to touch on the “negative” components of getting work done.

“I got my implants in my early 20s when I was really going through a hard time, which I would not recommend to anyone,” she said on TikTok. “If you are going through a massive life change ... or anything traumatic, do not get any surgery. Do not get filler. Do not get any cosmetic procedure.”

Initially, Lorenze wanted breast implants to increase her confidence, but that only worked for a short time. “Plastic surgery actually increases body dysmorphia a lot,” Lorenze said. According to her, she doesn’t like how the breast implants look anymore. “What bugs me the most aesthetically is how you can literally see the implant right here,” she said, showing the outline underneath her pajama top. “That is how I always clock a boob job. No matter how good the surgeon is, you’re always gonna see this profile — and also, the way it juts out bugs me aesthetically.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Looking back now, Lorenze said her initial decision to get a boob job likely stemmed from some heartbreak. “I was in a very serious relationship in my early 20s, and I was ruthlessly cheated on. When I found out about all of the girls that he was cheating on me with, they all had big fake boobs,” she explained. “I was so heartbroken and hurt ... but underneath that, I internalized something... I think I felt like, ‘If I had that, I would be more desirable.’”

Years later, Lorenze said she feels more comfortable in her own skin. “Self- love is so important, but honestly, just as I've like matured and grown up, I've wanted to undo so many of the things that I did originally to make me feel more confident,” she said. “The real reason I'm removing them is because I no longer want to look at myself in the mirror, and the first thing I see are fake boobs.” Plus, she hopes to breastfeed someday and does not want implants when she does.

“I don’t feel shame, and I don’t feel regret. I’m just choosing myself now,” she added. “I feel really good about the decision. I am really excited. I'm obviously a little bit nervous, but just know that I'll be 100 times more comfortable and I'm really looking forward to removing them.”