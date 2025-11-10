This spooky season was especially scary for Katy Perry, who revealed she’s still putting Band-Aids on her broken heart after her breakup with Orlando Bloom earlier this year. Her ex’s latest outing probably isn’t going to help her feel much better. Photos of Bloom cozying up to a fellow actor dressed in a pretty pointed costume have been going viral a week after Halloween.

Bloom attended Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun’s annual Halloween party on Oct. 31, dressed in a skeletal costume complete with skull face paint. But his look isn’t the one that really got people talking. At the party, Bloom posed for a smiley selfie with actor Rachel Lynn Matthews, which she shared on her Instagram stories. The issue? Matthews was dressed as Bloom’s ex. Not only that, she was specifically costumed as Perry during her controversial Blue Origin spaceflight from this past April.

To make the selfie even more awkward, Bloom reportedly had a huge issue with Perry going on that spaceflight, which may have been a partial cause of their breakup just a couple months after that event.

Of course, there’s a possibility that Bloom simply didn’t realize who Matthews was dressed as when she snapped the selfie. However, Matthews herself made her costume clear in other photos from the night, like when she recreated the viral image of Perry kissing the ground after the Blue Origin flight.

Blue Origin/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

If Bloom was trying to make a subtle dig, it would be surprising, considering he and Perry have kept things pretty civil since breaking off their six-year engagement this summer. Shortly after the split, Bloom even posted a family photo with Perry and their daughter, Daisy Dove, as a way of showing they are committed to being functional co-parents.

Bloom spoke about his current relationship with Perry for the first time during a Sept. 5 appearance on Today. “We’re great [and] we’re going to be great. It’s nothing but love,” Bloom said. “We have the most beautiful daughter. I feel grateful for all of it.”

Neither Bloom, Perry, nor Matthews has addressed the Halloween costume yet.