Although Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ 2020 breakup started out relatively drama-free (at least from what the public saw), things got more complicated over time. ICYMI, in April 2022, Wilde was served with custody papers from Sudeikis mid-speech at CinemaCon. Though Wilde continued with her presentation for Don’t Worry Darling, the infamous moment made it seem like there were some hard feelings between the exes after all.

What happened, and where do things stand now? To backtrack a bit, in November 2020, when Wilde and Sudeikis’ breakup was first publicized, a source claimed things were still cordial. "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship,” the insider told People at the time. They share two children: Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.

"No one expects any big money grab or custody battle. Olivia has a very promising directing and producing career and Jason has films lined up,” a source told Us Weekly in November 2020.

Keeping things private and “amicable” seemed to be Wilde and Sudeikis’ MO until that uncomfortable CinemaCon moment in April 2022. Though Sudeikis claimed that he “deeply regret[ted] what happened” and blamed the “process server” for the timing, he explained why he felt it necessary to serve her with papers after he proposed moving their kids to New York City.

“First, Olivia said that if I did not reside full-time in Los Angeles, she would allow me to spend time with Otis and Daisy on weekends and during vacation periods — thus depriving me of my right to parent the children during important periods of their lives,” Sudeikis said, according to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail. “Second, Olivia said that she intended to relocate with the children to London following the close of school in 2023.”

Wilde also spoke out about the shocking moment in an August 2022 interview with Variety — and it didn’t seem like she bought Sudeikis’ explanation. “The only peo­ple who suffered were my kids, because they'll have to see that, and they shouldn't ever have to know that happened," she told the outlet. "For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8 and 5 year old, and that's really sad... And when my kids are dragged into it, it's deeply painful."

Wilde clarified their actual custody agreement, too, explaining to Variety that they have joint custody; Otis and Daisy go between her and Sudeikis from week to week.

Despite their complicated sitch, Wilde and Sudeikis joined forces in October 2022 to deny claims made by their former nanny, which detailed all the dramatic moments of their breakup. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," they said in a joint statement to People. "We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

That same month, Wilde made it clear that despite custody drama, they’ve still managed to co-parent effectively. “I share custody of my kids with my ex. If I’m photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me,” she told Elle. In a separate interview with Vanity Fair, Wilde said, “When they are with their father, I trust him to be a great parent.”