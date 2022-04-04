Olivia Rodrigo Accidentally Broke Her Grammy, Just Like Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo is giving us serious deja vu. After taking home three awards at the 2022 Grammys, the 19-year-old singer accidentally dropped and broke one of her trophies while posing for pictures. Fortunately for her, she’s not the first musicians to do so. Funnily enough, Taylor Swift did a similar thing at the 2010 Grammys.

Rodrigo was up for seven Grammy nominations and won Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album. As seen in a video published by Variety on Twitter, Rodrigo dropped a trophy while attempting to hold all three in her arms at one for a photograph. The one that fell ended up splitting into two pieces.

Ever the good sport, Rodrigo made a shocked face but then appeared to laugh off the embarrassing moment. In the clip, you can hear a loud thud and stunned reactions in the room when the Grammy hits the floor. “That's alright!” one photographer told Rodrigo.

The photo of Rodrigo’s immediate reaction to Grammy breaking is reminiscent of Swift similarly dropping and breaking one of her four Grammys at the 2010 ceremony. That year, Swift won Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Fearless, as well as Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “White Horse.”

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s a fitting parallel for the two musicians, as Rodrigo has openly referred to Swift as an idol and inspiration for her Grammy-winning debut record, Sour.

Fortunately, Rodrigo likely won’t be too bummed about the broken award as she had a stellar night, including a memorable performance of “drivers license” and even a cameo during BTS’ performance of “Butter.”

If Rodrigo is anything like Swift (and it’s clear she is), it’s likely only a matter of time before she’s back at the Grammys posing with another set of trophies for her follow-up record.