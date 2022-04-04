Best part? The group's open to it.
BTS’ performance of “Butter” at the 2022 Grammys was amazing, and the best part was V (who is also known as Taehyung) and Olivia Rodrigo’s interaction. The moment instantly went viral on Twitter with the BTS ARMY asking the septet and Rodrigo to collab.
V told E! Live From the Red Carpet on the Grammys red carpet that he would love to collaborate with Rodrigo. A little bit later, the two teamed up for a cute bit during BTS’ performance of “Butter.” Was V hinting at Rodrigo’s cameo all along? Maybe!