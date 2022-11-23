Offset Posted A Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute To Takeoff

Offset is continuing to grieve his cousin and fellow Migos rapper, Takeoff. On Nov. 22, Offset shared a touching Instagram tribute to the musician, who died on Nov. 1 after a fatal shooting outside a Houston bowling alley. Takeoff was 28.

“Missing everything bout you specially that smile,” Offset wrote on Instagram. The post featured a sweet photo of Takeoff smiling. That same day, Offset also posted several photos of himself alongside Takeoff and others on his Instagram Story.

According to People, Takeoff was attending a private party with fellow Migos rapper and uncle Quavo on the night of his death. Quavo was not injured in the incident.

Offset’s heartfelt Instagram tribute isn’t the first time members of Migos and their loved ones have mourned Takeoff. On Nov. 11, the late rapper’s family and friends, including Drake and Justin Bieber, honored him at a funeral in Atlanta.

The same day, Cardi B, who is married to Offset, postedan emotional tribute to Takeoff on Instagram. She endlessly praised him for his cultural impact. “As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit,” she wrote. “It hurts because I know it will never be the same again.”

The next day, Quavo recalled some of his favorite memories with his nephew in a lengthy Instagram post, calling Takeoff an “angel.”

Then, on Nov. 15, Offset posted a letter to Takeoff on Instagram, alongside several videos and photos of Takeoff. In his note, Offset said Takeoff’s sudden death felt like a “nightmare.”

“Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this…. This still doesn’t feel like reality. I've been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice,” Offset captioned the letter in the emotional post.

According to The Associated Press, as of Nov. 8, no arrests have been made in association with Takeoff’s shooting and death.