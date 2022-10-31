Nicki Minaj’s Halloween Costume Was Inspired By This Classic ’80s Film

Halloween is here, and celebrities across the land have celebrated by sharing their scariest and funniest costumes this year. Nicki Minaj is no different. The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper paid homage to a classic ’80s movie alongside her family this spooky season.

On Oct. 31, Nicki posted a series of family Instagram photos inspired by the 1989 comedy film Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. However, instead of shrinking her child, Paper Bear, Minaj shrunk...herself, as well as her husband Kenneth Petty. In the three pictures, Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty stand together while their son looms over them. In the fictitious movie poster, all that’s visible from baby Papa Bear is his shoe about to stomp on his shrunken parents. She gave the parody poster a new movie title: Honey, I Blew Up Papa Bear.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids hit theaters in June 1989 and starred Rick Moranis and Marcia Strassman. In the movie, Moranis plays a quirky scientist who invents a ray gun capable of shrinking and growing objects. As you can probably guess, his kids end up getting accidentally shrunk, leaving their parents unable to find them. In her Halloween IG photos, Minaj dressed as Diane Szalinski (Strassman), while Petty played Wayne Szalinski (Moranis).

Minaj gave birth to Papa Bear in September 2020. It’s unclear if Papa Bear is a nickname or his real name. Regardless, Minaj has celebrated the past two Halloweens as a mother. However, this year marks the first time she’s shown her family’s Halloween festivities, complete with costumes.

In fact, her Halloween costume comes just days after she shared IG photos of Papa Bear’s Minions-themed 2nd birthday party. Papa Bear continues to grow up fast, and it looks like Nicki won’t even need a ray gun (as they did in the film) to make him big soon enough.