Music
These Nicki Minaj music video looks are legendary.

Nicki Minaj’s Best Music Video Looks Prove Why She’s A Style Icon

I could never forget her “Anaconda” fit.

By Adrianne Reece
NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

When it comes to serving stunning looks in her music videos, Nicki Minaj is in a league of her own. From her slime green “Barbie Dreams” number to her giraffe-printed bodysuit in “Super Bass,” here are some of the star’s most memorable MV fits.

Youtube/KAROL G

“Super Bass”

Who can forget Nicki’s vibrant look from her 2010 bop, “Super Bass”? Obviously, not me. In this icy scene from the MV, Minaj wore a pink and white bodysuit with her two-toned hair. This outfit is still such a moment, so much so that Lil Nas X recreated it for Halloween in 2020.

YouTube/Nicki Minaj

Tap