Nicki Minaj’s Best Music Video Looks Prove Why She’s A Style Icon

I could never forget her “Anaconda” fit.
When it comes to serving stunning looks in her music videos, Nicki Minaj is in a league of her own. From her slime green “Barbie Dreams” number to her giraffe-printed bodysuit in “Super Bass,” here are some of the star’s most memorable MV fits.
Who can forget Nicki’s vibrant look from her 2010 bop, “Super Bass”? Obviously, not me. In this icy scene from the MV, Minaj wore a pink and white bodysuit with her two-toned hair. This outfit is still such a moment, so much so that Lil Nas X recreated it for Halloween in 2020.