Nicki Minaj is a woman of many talents. She can sing, rap, dance, and now she can add impressions to her résumé. On Feb. 3, the rapper sat down with James Corden on The Late Late Show with James Corden and delivered a spot-on impression of Adele. You’re going to want to watch this video of Nicki Minaj’s Adele impression, because it’s so on point.

Corden started the conversation by bringing up the fact that while Minaj has not been a guest on his popular Carpool Karaoke segment, she was a huge part of what it probably the segment’s most viral moment. Back in 2016, Adele joined Corden for a sing-along drive and wowed everyone by rapping every word of Minaj’s verse in Kanye West’s “Monster.”

The clip quickly caught Minaj’s eye, who emphasized how impressed she was with Adele after seeing the clip back then. Shortly after it went viral, Minaj wrote on Twitter, “Adele is mad ratchet. I can’t take her #UK #WutsGood.”

So, obviously, Corden had to turn the tabled on Minaj. He asked the rapper, “What does Nicki Minaj's impression of Adele sound like?”

Minaj snapped right into character and even mastered Adele’s mannerisms. “In order for me to just handle Adele, I sort of have to think like a Black lady in London, right?” she said in her best British accent. “The thing is, normally, everybody knows my British accent is sort of like a posh white lady. But with Adele, I sort of like have to transform like maybe she use to be hustling nickles and dimes in the hood.”

Corden and the audience alike applauded Minaj when she was finished. Her impression was so good that the late-night host even complimented Minaj on her acting skills. The “Super Bass” singer has been on the big screen before in the 2014 film The Other Woman where she played Lydia. And leave it to Corden to ask her about a rumor involving a movie with Minaj and 50 Cent, to which she said “it’s in talks.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to her acting skills, Minaj just released a new single with Lil Baby called “Do We Have A Problem?” She also hinted she will be dropping a new album sometime this year before summer 2022.

“I do know it’s soon. And I do know it’s a lot sooner than it’s ever been,” she said about the album release date. “And I know that it’s coming this year. And I know that it will be out before the summertime. That’s tea for you.”

It’s clear that the two musicians are fans of each other. Could this be the start of a potential collab?