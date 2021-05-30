14 Nickelodeon Shows To Watch On Netflix Right Now

Whether you're a ‘90s kid who grew up with the classics or a Gen Zer who knows the lyrics to every Victorious song, one thing everyone can agree on is that Nickelodeon knows how to make good TV. Since 1979, the children's network has consistently released creative and fun content that’s entertained both kids and the kids-at-heart. If it's been a while since you’ve seen your favorite Nickelodeon shows, luckily, Netflix has you covered.

In this day and age, when there are an endless number of TV shows competing for your time, watching Nickelodeon may not always be a priority on your to-do list. But turning on an oldie but a goodie from Nick is the perfect way to be transported back to your childhood. Remember when TV shows made you laugh til your stomach hurt? When commercials weren’t boring but instead consisted of bright colors, sugary treats, and cool new toys? In an era of dramatic television when, more often than not, viewers are left heartbroken and confused, Nick shows are the perfect comfort watch and can remind you of happier, less stressful times. So, the next time you’re on Netflix, instead of endlessly scrolling, why not turn to Nickelodeon? Seems like a pretty obvious choice to me!

Here are 14 Nickelodeon show currently available to stream on Netflix:

01 Victorious Along with being credited for launching Ariana Grande's massive singing career (as well as the careers of the likes of Avan Jogia and Victoria Justice), Victorious is also just a lot of fun to watch. The show centers around a group of talented teenagers who attend a performing arts high school in Los Angeles where a ton of drama and laughs ensue.

02 Sam & Cat When Sam & Cat premiered in 2013, it seemed like the best of both worlds. The series merged two successfully Nick shows — iCarly and Victorious — into one with both Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande reprising their roles from each, respectively. While the show chronicling the duo's adventures as babysitters became a hit, the behind-the-scenes drama may have been even bigger. The series was pulled off air midseason amid rumored beef between Grande and McCurdy. But still, the co-stars were able to film 36 hilarious episodes, which you can now stream on Netflix.

03 Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn Nickelodeon Anyone with multiple siblings can relate to Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn. Airing from 2014 to 2018, the show follows the various shenanigans of quadruplet siblings — three boys and one girl — as their pranks land them in some pretty chaotic situations. The show also launched the career of Lizzie Greene who now stars in ABC’s A Million Little Things.

04 100 Things To Do Before High School Anyone who remembers the anxiety they felt before their freshman year of high school will relate to this Nickelodeon show. 100 Things To Do Before High School follows three friends who are determined to make the most of their middle school experience before they graduate and move on up to the big leagues (aka high school).

05 Big Time Rush Forming after the Jonas Brothers but before One Direction, for a while, Big Time Rush was one of the most popular boy bands thanks to their Nickelodeon show. The series followed four midwestern friends whose lives dramatically change once they move to Los Angeles to pursue a music career. And just like their on-screen characters, the actors also landed a group record deal after getting cast in the series.

06 The Haunted Hathaways One of Nickelodeon's more peculiar shows, The Haunted Hathaways chronicles the lives of two families — the Prestons and the Hathaways — living under one roof. Seems simple enough, right? Well, the Hathaways just happen to be a family of ghosts. It makes for an entertaining, albeit pretty weird, watch.

07 iCarly If you're excitedly waiting for the reboot of iCarly to hit screens next fall, why not rewatch the OG episodes first? Before YouTubers were really YouTubers, Carly paved the way with her hilarious webcam show she live-streamed straight out of her older brother Spencer's apartment.

08 Avatar: The Last Airbender Nickelodeon Avatar: The Last Airbender has been met with critical acclaim and developed a loyal fanbase spanning all ages. With themes of friendship and courage, the fantasy series about four warring nations is arguably one of Nickelodeon's best shows. Though M. Night Shyamalan helmed a (universally panned) film adaptation of the series in 2010, nothing beats the original Nick series.

09 The Legend of Korra Nickelodeon If you've already watched Avatar, fear not as Netflix has its spinoff series, The Legend of Korra, available to stream as well. The series takes place 70 years after the events in Avatar the Last Airbender and follows Aang's successor, Korra.

10 Bella And The Bulldogs Bella and the Bulldogs is one of Nickelodeon's more feminist and progressive shows. Wanting to be more than just a cheerleader, the show's titular character lands herself a spot on the school's football team to the dismay of the boys on the squad.

11 The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius Jimmy Neutron made liking science cool. The series follows Jimmy, a fifth grader who also happens to be a genius, as his inventions take him and his best friends, Carl and Sheen, on some pretty out-of-this-world adventures.

12 Henry Danger Nickelodeon If you were a fan of Disney’s Hannah Montana and her double life, you'll enjoy Henry Danger. The Nickelodeon series follows Henry Hart, a 9-year-old boy who secretly works as Kid Danger, a sidekick to the crime-fighting Captain Man. But what's even harder for Henry than fighting crime? Keeping it a secret from his friends and family.

13 Pinky Malinky A collaboration between Netflix and Nickelodeon, Pinky Malinky follows a middle schooler — who also happens to be a hotdog. With a distinct mockumentary style, the show has plenty of laughs as it follows the titular character experiencing life with his two best friends.