If you’ve scrolled through TikTok, you’ve likely seen the Sturniolo triplets on your FYP. The three identical brothers — Nick, Matt, and Chris — can often be found chatting and cracking jokes with each other in the car. Together, the trio has 8.1 million followers on TikTok, with fan edits of them receiving more than 30 million views. Now, Nick is stepping out on his own with the launch of Space Camp Wellness, and the new beauty brand’s flavored lip balms are already a hit among his fans.

The key to the triplets’ massive viral success? Their content feels candid and relatable, and though they may look identical, the Sturniolos each have their own individual personalities and senses of humor. For Nick, one thing that sets him apart from his brothers is that he’s always carrying around lip balm. Though he uses it daily, Nick tells Elite Daily he used to struggle to find a product that was both delicious and high quality.

With Space Camp Wellness, the 20-year-old YouTuber is excited to finally share a product he loves and uses every day with his fans. “It honestly shocks me that I’m in the position that I’m in,” he says.

I love the crossover of someone’s brand embodying who they are.

His first drop in January 2024 quickly sold out, which Nick says was a “mind-blowing feeling.” Though he’s sticking to lip balm at the moment, he says, “We’re going to be doing new flavors consistently,” with a second collection already in the works. Sticking with one product was something Nick says was inspired by Billie Eilish and her perfumes. “I love the crossover of someone’s brand embodying who they are,” he says.

Nick isn’t the only Sturniolo triplet working on a personal project. The TikToker says his brothers Matt and Chris are creating their own brands as well, and venturing out on their own has actually brought the three of them closer. “We all try and push individual projects and individual ventures as much as we possibly can, because we know it’s the healthiest way to get back together in a group format,” he says.

The Sturniolo triplets started posting Q&A videos filmed inside their car on YouTube in October 2020. According to Nick, the three grew up filming each other and making videos to remember certain moments. Once he realized you could make a career out of social media and saw other creators go viral on YouTube and Vine (RIP), the three brothers decided to post what they were filming.

“Once we started posting religiously on YouTube, our videos soared thanks to TikTok being around,” Nick says. The FYP is where the Sturniolos’ videos really shine, with clips and fan edits often going mega-viral. One of Nick’s TikToks that brought in almost 300,000 likes was a video of the three talking about being triplets. “It did so well and it was so shocking, but our whole life, people have always been interested in us being triplets.”

Getting noticed in public takes a while to get used to, but it’s something I’ve been doing my whole life.

The three brothers were often stopped in the grocery store as kids by people wanting to take photos of triplets, and years of attention helped to prepare the Sturniolos for their current TikTok fame. “It set me up perfectly for my job now,” he says. “Getting noticed in public takes a while to get used to, but it’s something I’ve been doing my whole life.”

While Nick has dealt with attention since he was little, he exudes humility, especially when talking about his fans. “I think fan edits are the reason Matt, Chris, and I are in the position we’re in,” he says. “I don’t think we’d be doing what we do as successfully if it wasn’t for fan edits on TikTok.”

Nick even admits he has a few favorite fan accounts: “There are some that I definitely have followed back, or I look at their TikToks and it makes me laugh because they say what I would say if I was a fan account running a channel.”

Jack Dalton

Below, Nick shares one particular fan he loves to follow, which celeb he’d love to collab with, and what he’s most looking forward to this year.

Elite Daily: What corner of TikTok are you on right now?

Nick Sturniolo: Sturniolo triplets. I see a lot of myself when I open my TikTok.

ED: Do you like that?

NS: It’s a little overwhelming sometimes, but it’s also the best. Matt, Chris, and I are where we’re at because of engaging with fan pages, so I love being able to see what they enjoy most. I try and venture onto other sides of TikTok, but I unfortunately have gotten into a habit of using the app instead of Google to search for things. So if I have a question, I’ll open TikTok and see what other people are doing. Because of that, my For You page is a little skewed, but I see myself the most.

ED: Do you follow any TikTok trends?

NS: No. I’ve never been a short-form content trend person. I find it so difficult to get out there and make a short-form video. I’m much more awkward attempting to do a lip-synch than I am being myself in a long-form YouTube video.

Sturniolo Triples/Instagram

ED: Who is your favorite follow?

NS: My friends in the music space, because I love seeing short clips of their songs and stuff. My friend Madison Beer’s TikTok is my favorite. I like seeing her dog as well.

ED: Who’s your favorite fan to follow?

NS: I recently followed this fan who followed me back. Her name is Abbey (@strlnlo), and her content is exactly what I would say if I was in a fan’s shoes.

ED: Your first celebrity crush?

NS: Even though I’m a gay man, it was honestly Daphne from Scooby-Doo when I was confused and closeted.

ED: What’s your biggest career goal?

NS: Hitting 10 million subscribers has always been a goal of mine. When Matt, Chris, and I were growing up, a lot of the YouTubers we watched were at 10 million subscribers. To be there one day would probably be mind-blowing.

And individually for my brand, I would love to collaborate as much as I can and drop new products.

ED: Who would you like to collaborate with?

NS: Billie Eilish. I’d love to get her on a YouTube video. Matt, Chris, and I have plans for new content, which would include other people. Right now, our content is very focused on the three of us, but we want to get some guests in.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

I’d love to have more of our friends in videos. We struggle with getting people to come film with us, but being more social is a goal I definitely have in mind for the future.

ED: What’s the coolest opportunity you’ve gotten through TikTok?

NS: Being able to go to movie premieres has been a wild thing that’s happened through TikTok. One of the coolest was going to see Scream VI. That was super fun.

ED: The song you currently have on repeat?

NS: “The Contortionist” by Melanie Martinez. Great song.

ED: The song you love to listen to in the car?

NS: “Only in My Mind” by Kenya Grace.

ED: Your most controversial hot take?

NS: Chick-fil-A is bad. The food from Chick-fil-A is not good.

Nick Sturniolo

ED: Favorite celebrity beauty brand?

NS: My own.

ED: Last thing you texted your brothers?

NS: I just texted them and said, “Please be a little less loud, love you all,” because they’re downstairs from this room right now, and I can hear them through the floor.

ED: The best piece of advice you’d give your followers?

NS: Be yourself. I know it’s corny, cliche, and everyone says that, but I find that with seeing myself a lot on the internet and trying to figure out what people will like, I have to remember that people follow me because I am myself. So I try to always be myself and post that.

ED: What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

NS: I’m just excited to see where everything goes: my content life, my brand life. I definitely have lots of plans for Space Camp Wellness with new photo shoots and flavors down the line this year.

Also, Matt, Chris, and I are probably going to Twitch stream more. Plus I want to go on more adventures, travel, and just work on everything as hard as I possibly can.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.