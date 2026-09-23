Nick Robinson Turns The Charm Up In This Exclusive Charlie Harper Clip

One perfect song can change everything. At least, that’s true of the love story in the new romantic drama Charlie Harper. The movie stars Nick Robinson and Emilia Jones as a a couple who decide to run off and start a life together in a brand new city. While their future may be full of complicated obstacles, Charlie and Harper’s meet-cute is so charming that viewers will be rooting for their relationships through all the messiness ahead. And Elite Daily can exclusively premiere the moment Charlie and Harper realize they belong together.

The scene shows Charlie flirting with Harper at a fancy bar, only for Harper to reveal that she knows him from high school, where Charlie was the teacher’s aid in their English class. Charlie, having seemingly forgotten all of this, is then reminded that he and Harper used to exchange mixtapes, including one that he gave to her with only a single song on it. Harper recalls how he had instructed her to listen to it just once, so it “wouldn’t lose the thing that made it special.”

Then, Charlie pulls one of the smoothest moves in rom-com history as he signals someone at the bar to start playing that exact song, revealing he had known exactly who Harper was the whole time.

The swoon-worthy meet-cute (well, technically it’s more like a re-meet-cute) sets the stage for the rollercoaster relationship chronicled in the rest of Charlie Harper, as the former high school classmates struggle to keep the spark alive after starting a new life together in New Orleans. The Big Easy turns out to be quite hard on Charlie and Harper, who clash over professional ambitions and addiction issues.

But through these dark moments, the chemistry of those teenagers who used to exchange mix CDs keeps them fighting for their flawed but undeniable relationship. You can see all the highs and lows for yourself when Charlie Harper arrives in movie theaters on Sept. 25.