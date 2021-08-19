Never Have I Ever Season 3 Is Officially Happening

When Never Have I Ever premiered on Netflix in 2020 as a surprise pandemic hit, it was the latest in a lineup of teen coming-of-age stories. The series, which is (very loosely) based on the formative years of producer Mindy Kaling, was an instant fan-favorite, and Devi Vishwakumar’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) dilemma between potential love interests Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison) became everyone’s new favorite love triangle. Season 2 managed to keep the triangle going, with Ben and Paxton both competing for her attention. With things still unresolved, Never Have I Ever Season 3 was practically a given. And on Aug. 19, Netflix confirmed the show will continue.

Warning: Spoilers for Never Have I Ever Seasons 1 and 2 follow. Never Have I Ever’s second season had a difficult thread to follow. How does one keep Devi from winding up with one boy while still keeping the other from moving on? The answer was having her date both guys at the start of Season 2. But when that blew, up Devi was left with no one, Paxton had to figure out what to do after a car crash (which Devi accidentally helped cause) derailed his swimming career, and Ben moved on with another girl, Devi’s friend and rival, Aneesa (Megan Suri).

But the end of the second season changed things up again. Having gone to the dance with Aneesa, Ben learned that Devi has had feelings for him the whole time and only recently decided to focus on Paxton, who showed up to the dance to go public with Devi.

So, it seems Ben, Paxton, and Devi will all be back to their same love triangle drama in Season 3. Here’s everything to know about the new season so far:

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Renewal News

On Aug. 19, 2021, Netflix announced the series is renewed for a third season. “We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager,” series co-creators Kaling and Lang Fisher said in a press release.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Cast

Per Netflix’s press release, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young will all return. The narrator, John McEnroe, is also coming back.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Plot

Although there’s little in the way of details concerning the new season, Netflix released a logline along with the show’s renewal:

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. In Season 3, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Release Date

Never Have I Ever Season 3 does not yet have a release date. Season 1 premiered in April 2020 and Season 2 premiered in July 2021, it seems likely Season 3 will arrive sometime in mid-2022.

Never Have I Ever Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.