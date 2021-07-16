The Never Have I Ever Season 2 Soundtrack Is Such A Vibe

If you’re looking for your next Netflix watch, I have great news: Never Have I Ever is finally back for Season 2! Mindy Kaling’s teen comedy is just as hilarious and heartfelt as ever, but I will also have you know that the soundtrack still absolutely slaps. If your summer playlists need a refresh, don’t worry! Never Have I Ever has you covered.

Season 2 picks up right where the show last left off, as Indian-American teen Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) navigates the ups and downs of high school to... unexpected results. This time, she’s caught in a love triangle between Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet), while her besties Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) are dealing with plenty of growing pains of their own. Luckily, Devi takes pride in being up to date on everything from BTS to Riverdale, so these moments are underscored by plenty of catchy, contemporary pop songs that will be right at home at your latest party or bedroom jam session.

If only your first hookup with someone or trip to get a nose ring your mom will totally ground you for could be set to a tune by The Glass Animals or Queen of Hindustan Raja Kumari, but adding these Never Have I Ever tracks to your repertoire is the next best thing.

Here are all the songs played throughout Never Have I Ever Season 2:

“Back To The Sun” by Black Bones “Fire For You” by Cannons “The Technology” by Computer Magic “Darjeeling” by Barrie “More Love” by Sedona “Daydream” by Ava Luna “Art School” by Frankie Cosmos “Terrible Light” by Leanne Hoffman “Lady Luck” by Richard Swift “That Feeling” by C’SAR & Nada Funk feat. Nell Widmer “Palm Of Hand” by NE-HI “Mexican Holiday” by Tim Ayre “My Territory (Radio Edit)” by Le Grand Popo Football Club “IOU” by Annabel Jones “Summer Twins” by Juju “Karma” by Raja Kumari “Fuzz” by Computer Magic “Bad Habits” by Madame Gandhi “Yellow Sea” by Madame Gandhi “Faster” by Orlean “Quiero” by Divino Niño “Shadow On the Wall” by Video Age “Bad” by Cadeaux “Scream” by Blackpaw “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Boca Chica” by Munya “Foolish Me” by Loma Suyo “Dawn (Woodmire Mix)” by Wild Wild Waves “Roll With Me” by Bantu & Jonas Blues feat. ZieZie & Shungudzo “Girlfriend” by Dana Vaughns “You’ll Probably Think This Song Is About You” by Hachiku “Summer Love” by Hello Pongo “Love Goes” by Sam Smith & Labrinth “Say Something” by Kylie Minogue

Fingers crossed Never Have I Ever returns for Season 3, but until then, catch me jamming out to this killer soundtrack.

Never Have I Ever Season 2 is on Netflix now.