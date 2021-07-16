Streaming
The Never Have I Ever Season 2 Soundtrack Is Such A Vibe

Devi knows good music.

By Abby Monteil
If you’re looking for your next Netflix watch, I have great news: Never Have I Ever is finally back for Season 2! Mindy Kaling’s teen comedy is just as hilarious and heartfelt as ever, but I will also have you know that the soundtrack still absolutely slaps. If your summer playlists need a refresh, don’t worry! Never Have I Ever has you covered.

Season 2 picks up right where the show last left off, as Indian-American teen Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) navigates the ups and downs of high school to... unexpected results. This time, she’s caught in a love triangle between Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet), while her besties Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) are dealing with plenty of growing pains of their own. Luckily, Devi takes pride in being up to date on everything from BTS to Riverdale, so these moments are underscored by plenty of catchy, contemporary pop songs that will be right at home at your latest party or bedroom jam session.

If only your first hookup with someone or trip to get a nose ring your mom will totally ground you for could be set to a tune by The Glass Animals or Queen of Hindustan Raja Kumari, but adding these Never Have I Ever tracks to your repertoire is the next best thing.

Here are all the songs played throughout Never Have I Ever Season 2:

  1. “Back To The Sun” by Black Bones
  2. “Fire For You” by Cannons
  3. “The Technology” by Computer Magic
  4. “Darjeeling” by Barrie
  5. “More Love” by Sedona
  6. “Daydream” by Ava Luna
  7. “Art School” by Frankie Cosmos
  8. “Terrible Light” by Leanne Hoffman
  9. “Lady Luck” by Richard Swift
  10. “That Feeling” by C’SAR & Nada Funk feat. Nell Widmer
  11. “Palm Of Hand” by NE-HI
  12. “Mexican Holiday” by Tim Ayre
  13. “My Territory (Radio Edit)” by Le Grand Popo Football Club
  14. “IOU” by Annabel Jones
  15. “Summer Twins” by Juju
  16. “Karma” by Raja Kumari
  17. “Fuzz” by Computer Magic
  18. “Bad Habits” by Madame Gandhi
  19. “Yellow Sea” by Madame Gandhi
  20. “Faster” by Orlean
  21. “Quiero” by Divino Niño
  22. “Shadow On the Wall” by Video Age
  23. “Bad” by Cadeaux
  24. “Scream” by Blackpaw
  25. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
  26. “Boca Chica” by Munya
  27. “Foolish Me” by Loma Suyo
  28. “Dawn (Woodmire Mix)” by Wild Wild Waves
  29. “Roll With Me” by Bantu & Jonas Blues feat. ZieZie & Shungudzo
  30. “Girlfriend” by Dana Vaughns
  31. “You’ll Probably Think This Song Is About You” by Hachiku
  32. “Summer Love” by Hello Pongo
  33. “Love Goes” by Sam Smith & Labrinth
  34. “Say Something” by Kylie Minogue

Fingers crossed Never Have I Ever returns for Season 3, but until then, catch me jamming out to this killer soundtrack.

Never Have I Ever Season 2 is on Netflix now.