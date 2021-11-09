Netflix's Love Hard Soundtrack Is Perfect For A Rockin' Christmas

The holidays are a time for romance, which is why holiday movies almost always seem to revolve around the search for love. Whether it's heading out of the city for the holidays to meet that hometown guy or pretending to have a partner only to realize your fake date should be real, every romantic trope finds its way under the mistletoe. But the best romantic films are the ones with memorable music, and the songs on Netflix’s Love Hard soundtrack just may be what makes this new school romantic tale an instant classic.

Technically, the story of a woman who falls for a guy through his words only to discover he’s not who she thought he was dates back to Cyrano De Bergerac and Shakespearean plays like A Comedy of Errors. But the internet has put a new spin on these stories with the term “catfishing.” That’s what happens in Netflix’s latest film, Love Hard, in which Natalie Bauer (Nina Dobrev) heads to the East Coast from her Los Angeles home, thinking she'll meet up with the guy of her dreams she met on the internet... only to discover she’s been catfished.

But, as in all romances, the love of her life is right under her nose, if only she'd realize she’s got him on the line. Luckily, she’s helped along by a soundtrack full of ‘80s classics, holiday favorites, and even one karaoke favorite sung by the leading lady herself.

Here’s every song on the soundtrack for Netflix’s Love Hard.

“Everyday” by Ada Pasternak

“Roll On Babe” by Vetiver

“Hark the Herald Angels Sing” by Harry Shum Jr.

“It Is Understood” by Curt Sobel & Gary Schreiner

“Christmas from O’Hare” by King Cardinal

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Tency

“I Just Died in Your Arms Tonight” by Cutting Crew

“Jingle Bell Rock” by Aijia Grammer

“Vagabond” by Wolfmother

“O’ Christmas Tree” by Stuart Roslyn & Matthew James Foundling

“I Would Do Anything for Love” by Nina Dobrev

“Kiss Me Tenderly” by Timothy Hosman

“Slay Bells” by Curt Sobel & Gary Schreiner

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds

“Dream within a Dream” by The Peter Bilt Group

“Macho Man” by Studio Musicians

“Silent Night” by Steve Ornest and Lily Simone Horrocks

“Blood on My Hands” by Style Beddoe

“Little Saint Nick” by The Beach Boys

“Keep On” by Loose Tooth

“Counting the Days” by The Crystalairs

“Maybe Just Go Outside” by Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang

“A Christmas Home” by Curt Sobel & Gary Schreiner

“Jingle Bells” by Ruby Cinnabar Wood

“Tomorrow Coming On” by Tom Rhodes

“Jolly Old Saint Nick” by Will Schaefer

“Call It Dreaming” by Iron & Wine

“Curls” by Bibio

“Santa Knows Your Secrets” by Nightheart

“The Buggy Ride” by Wynton Marsalis & Ellis Marsalis

“Read My Mind” by Golda May

“We Wish You a Merry Christmas” by Ruby Cinnabar Wood

“Holly Jolly Christmas” by The Lubin Brothers

“Very Merry Christmas” by Thomas Daniel

Love Hard is streaming on Netflix.