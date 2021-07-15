Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake Soundtrack Is Full Of Old-School Bangers

Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake is not exactly a period piece, but it’s also not of our era. Between the RAZR style flip phones, the neon visuals, and the 20th-century costuming, it’s a violent, cotton candy-stylized fantasy that exists in a world out of time. And the soundtrack is no different, leaning heavily on the old-school classic rock and roll of earlier eras to highlight the super choreographed fight sequences. But there’s a reason these songs have stood the test of time, and it’s because once you get them stuck in your head, there they remain. Here are all the songs on Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake soundtrack to bop along to on your own missions.

Warning: Mild Spoilers for Gunpowder Milkshake follow. Gunpowder Milkshake stars Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Sam, the daughter of a gun-toting assassin who once worked for a syndicate known as The Firm. Despite her mother abandoning her as a teen, Sam has taken up her mother’s old job and is now a hand cannon blaster for hire. But when a mission goes sideways, she rescues a little girl named Emily, and they go on the run. Sam winds up running back to her mother’s old partners, known as The Librarians, for help.

What follows are several fight sequences set to some of the greatest classic rock hits of the 20th century, from Bobby Darin to The Platters and even a few more modern songs, like Stereolab; every fight scene comes with its own side of old-fashioned sound. Here’s the entire soundtrack for those who need to hear all those songs again, along with the movie’s original score.

And here are all the classic rock hits on the soundtrack for those who need the full listing.

“You’ll Never Know” — Bobby Darin “Half a Photograph” — Kay Starr “Something On Your Mind” — Karen Dalton “The Great Pretender” — The Platters “Try to Remember” — Matt Monro “French Disko” — Stereolab “Poupée de Cire, Poupée de Son” — France Gall “Piece of My Heart” — Janis Joplin & Big Brothers and the Holding Company “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” — The Original Animals “Goddess on a Highway” — Mercury Rev “Ensemble Pour Toujour” — Les Belles et le Beat

Gunpowder Milkshake is streaming on Netflix.